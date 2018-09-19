The second week of November 2015 proved to be a cathartic one for Lock, as a football player, and for the Missouri student body, as well.

Months earlier, Lock decided to take on a whopping course load of 18 credit hours in his first semester in Columbia, anticipating his freshman season to be more of a gentle learning experience than a fire-testing. He was a highly coveted, four-star recruit, regarded as the cornerstone of Missouri's 2015 signing class, but incumbent starter Maty Mauk had just led the Tigers to 11 wins and an SEC Championship Game berth in the 2014 campaign.

Mauk was the guy. Or so went the assumption.

That all changed after four games, when Mauk was suspended and eventually dismissed from the football team for breaking team rules. Lock stepped in and embarked upon an eight-game stretch that piled one harsh lesson on top of another. Pace had only witnessed the very first of many growing pains.

Sitting in the living room of the family home just before fall camp opened last August, looking far more comfortable in a Mizzou sweatshirt than he must have felt at the time, Lock tries to cram an explanation for eight weeks of hell into one sentence.

"In high school, I got away with just being more athletic than other people and playing on feel, and I learned you can't just play by feel in college," he said.

The statistical record summed up his freshman year this way: a 49 percent completion rate, just four TD passes and twice that many interceptions. But the number that bothered Lock most was six. As in six losses in the last seven weeks, a train-wreck finish for a team that had been 4-1 after beating South Carolina in Lock's first start.

Concurrent to the weekly demolition of Lock's confidence was a much larger come-apart, occurring just as steadily. Campus unrest had been brewing at UM throughout the fall, as students protested against the school administration over its response to incidents of campus racism. A graduate student expressed his frustration with a highly publicized hunger strike aimed at removing university president Tim Wolfe. One of the early flashpoints came on homecoming, the very day Florida overwhelmed the Missouri offense to hand Lock his first loss, when protesters blocked Wolfe's car during the homecoming parade.

A month later, tension boiled over. The football team announced it would not practice or play until Wolfe resigned or was ousted. As a football player, Lock was reeling from a four-game losing streak and wondered how he would properly prepare to face BYU -- if the game would be played at all -- without a Monday practice. As a Missouri student with a genuine love for the school -- a love rooted in three family generations who attended UM and played ball there -- he also was keenly aware of the gravity of not only the campus-wide protests, but the team's protest, as well.

A group of African-American players initially announced the intention to boycott through the Legion of Black Collegians Twitter account, and a day later, coach Gary Pinkel tweeted a photo of the entire team, indicating the roster was fully united in protest. Lock, however, didn't speak out like a starting quarterback might be expected to in such a situation. Because he was at the helm of a stagnant offense on the field, he didn't feel right about playing a front-facing role in the team's protest. He wasn't even sure he had the support of the team as a quarterback, much less as a spokesman.

"I figured the guys hated me," Lock said. "I thought it was more the seniors' place to set the tone for the team at the time. I might've felt better about speaking out if we had been playing well, but we weren't scoring points. If we had gotten better results on the field, I probably would have spoken up more."

While the turbulence on campus didn't provide Lock with a voice, it did provide him with some perspective. As the losses mounted, he struggled for any answers that might help him start playing like the quarterback Mizzou fans expected when he spurned offers from blueblood programs like Michigan, Texas, Ohio State and Tennessee to sign with his home-state school. He buried his attention into the minutiae of mechanics; his footwork, his release, his vision and reads of the defense. But the protest activity served as a daily reminder that something bigger was happening around him.

Bigger than him. Bigger than Mizzou football.

Even bigger than the school's administration: Wolfe resigned Monday, Nov. 9, two days after the football team asserted its influence. It began a week Lock will never forget. Four days later, Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel announced he would retire at the end of the season for health reasons. It was a gut punch for Lock, who never fathomed the coach he committed to play for – a 15-year fixture as leader of the program – would soon be gone, less than a year after Lock signed his letter of intent. Lock shook his head and let out a sigh while recounting all the factors that conspired to spoil his initial taste of college football.

"I got my ass kicked all year, this thing on campus happened, coach Pinkel leaving -- it was a freshman year to remember," he said.

Maybe it was no coincidence that when mounting campus tension found its release, Lock did, too. The very week the student body was able to take a deep breath and look forward to a new beginning, its quarterback did the same thing on the field.

On a short week of practice, surrounded by the unfamiliarity of a neutral site (Arrowhead Stadium), Lock threw for a season-high 244 yards, completed 19 of 28 passes, and led a 20-16 win over BYU. It wasn't exactly a turning point -- he struggled in subsequent losses to Tennessee and Arkansas to end the season -- but Lock acknowledges the BYU win, at least, as a building block.

Amid the last and most heated week of campus protests, and the resignation of a beloved coach, and the mounting stress of poor play, Lock turned just 19. It fell on a Tuesday, the same day the Tigers returned to the practice field following Wolfe's resignation -- certainly no time to celebrate.

But as belated birthday gifts go, the win over BYU wasn't bad.