Annie awoke one morning in the summer of 2012, tried to rise from bed to get ready for work, and fell straight to the floor without a step. She could not stand, and equally frightening, she had no idea why.

Her daughter, Tyanna, got her to Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Southwest Dallas and after a series of tests that went nowhere doctors determined she'd contracted West Nile Virus. Three years after her husband had tragically died, now her life was being threatened.

Hers was one of the earliest documented cases, among nearly 400, in a dangerous 2012 outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease that killed 20 people in the Dallas area. A public health emergency was declared, and despite concerns about the safety of chemical exposure, aerial insecticide spraying was approved to reduce the mosquito population.

"In school, everyone was wiping things down. People were buying up all the bottles of Off everywhere and mosquito trucks were driving around spraying everything," Laviska recalled. "It was all over the news. People were dying."

As the death count rose and concern over WNV began to grip his hometown, Laviska recessed even deeper into solitude.

"They were frightened, they were terrified," Annie said of her younger sons. "They had just lost their daddy and thought they were going to lose their momma, too. Junior always asked if I needed anything. I know he was scared. But at the same time, Junior started to feel like the man of the house."

Most who contract WNV feel no symptoms and never even know they have it. According to the Center for Disease Control, only about 1 in 150 cases result in life-threatening illness.

Annie wasn't among the fortunate 149.

In the more dangerous cases like hers, WNV attacks the central nervous system and can be fatal. There is no vaccine; all doctors can do is fight symptoms and keep the body flushed with fluids. Treatment is similar to flu regimens.

Annie's symptoms were downright bizarre, and some of them persisted for many months. Along with the leg weakness that required her to begin using a cane, she experienced dry mouth and difficulty chewing and swallowing. It disrupted her equilibrium, causing her to have to sit down sometimes after taking just a few steps. She was in the hospital for weeks, bed-ridden for months, and needed constant home care. She didn't feel completely normal again for almost a year. The last symptom to leave her was random flashes of visual impairment during which she would intermittently see black spots.

While the virus eventually left Annie's body, it left behind a more lasting -- and devastating -- financial impact. Laviska Sr.'s death reduced the Shenaults from a two-income family to one. WNV reduced them from one to none.

"I don't know how we ate, how we survived sometimes," Laviska said. "There were days without anything in the refrigerator."

Annie was out of work for six months and lost her 12-year home to a foreclosure proceeding. When she tried to get her previous job back as a package sorter at FedEx, she couldn't get re-hired.

"They said I didn't have proof it was West Nile, so the state sent me a letter that proved it," Annie said. "Then they said I didn't have enough hours (accrued) to take off the time I'd taken off. It was going to be one thing or another, but they didn't want me back."

For three years, she worked as a nursing home receptionist for slightly above minimum wage at $8 an hour -- not nearly enough to attack the bills that had piled up while she was sick. A collection of family and friends Annie describes as "a whole congregation" offered help. She heavily credits Bert Jynes -- the father of Colorado center Josh Jynes, who is a former teammate of Laviska's at DeSoto High -- for an open-door policy at his home.

The Shenault brothers, along with other DeSoto players who needed a place to stay or a bite to eat, could show up at the Jynes home whenever they wanted. Annie reflects on that support and points to a wall decoration hanging in her DeSoto apartment that reinforces her welcome mat with the same three words: