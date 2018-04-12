While Joseph put on around 10 pounds a year throughout his Dubuque career, his struggle to gain weight was arduous.

The weight room isn't the only thing the football team shares with all students. Dubuque has no athletic dorm, and no food service specific to its athletes. While players looking to gain weight at FBS programs might be monitored by a nutritionist, feast at a training table and grab fresh protein shakes at will, Joseph had no such assistance.

He worked various jobs to pay his own bills. His first year on campus, he rolled white paint onto dorm walls for a little extra money from the school. Last summer, he worked as a cashier at the Kwik Star convenience store on Dodge Street in Dubuque, a job it took him four interviews to land.

"I got paid every two weeks, close to $400. I'd pay rent, and that was close to $300, and if I had extra money I'd give it to my parents to help them take care of my sister," he said.

One of the best players in all of Division III was squeezing in eight-hour shifts at Kwik Star -- from 3 to 11 p.m. -- around workouts with the team and film study. Joseph had a voracious appetite for watching film. The Dubuque staff uses Hudl technology, a system that tracks for the coaching staff how much tape each player is watching. Joseph logged 187 hours in about 80 days last summer.

"That's more than some of our assistant coaches watched," Zweifel said.

In the summer of 2016, Joseph took a job at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Dubuque. But having no car, he had to walk nearly five miles a day to do so. The 2.4-mile stretch from Loras Blvd. to University Avenue took him about an hour to arrive at work, and when he clocked out, another hour-long walk to his residence hall awaited. At one point, his parents arranged for him to take a car to Dubuque, but Joseph declined because he didn't want to add gas to his expenses.

He took the job at Kwik Star a year later in part because it was a shorter foot commute.

At times, his budget for food -- the very thing his weight gain depended on -- was tight. Joseph said he frequented a campus buffet for students where he could eat all he wanted for a flat price, and he'd quell evening hunger with cheap frozen pizzas or PB & J sandwiches.

"Scouts kept asking if he could gain more weight," said Mike Mandot, Dubuque's strength coach. "I'd point out that he's gotten to 190 with no supplements, no real help, no big training table, and not eating much on a fairly routine basis for a large chunk of that time. Do I think he can still gain some weight? Yeah, I'd say so. If he was in any of these D-I programs, with all their resources, the supplements, all the calories anyone needs, he'd be 215 easily."

Mandot's plan for Joseph's weight gain was simple: eat what you can, when you can.

And even though Joseph displayed a highly impressive work ethic in the weight room, his challenge there was equally daunting. After a semester working out on his own while waiting to join the team, Joseph came under Mandot's program with miles of progress to be made. Mandot splits the roster into three workout groups, and must devote most of his time to the tier of players that starts and contributes most. Group 2 includes backups. Mandot describes Group 3, where Joseph began, as "panning for gold."

"Students who share the weight room with the team, I call them civilians, and he looked like a civilian," Mandot said. "Like an average Joe at the school, almost adolescent. And he was especially scrawny in the lower half."

So scrawny that, incredibly, he could bench press more than he could squat. That's an unheard-of inversion for a football player or, frankly, any athlete. He developed quickly on the bench press, pushing 315 pounds by his sophomore year. But his squat max still lagged under 300 pounds and he didn't pass his bench press max until he'd worked out under Mandot for more than a year.

"It's genetics. My parents don't have the biggest legs, so I got stuck with these chicken legs," Joseph said. "I made the most of it."

The scrawny, adolescent-looking civilian would eventually be named the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, intercepting eight passes and breaking up eight more on his way to a third straight year on the All-IIAC first-team defense. In his senior season he won the Cliff Harris Award, given to the top small-school defender in the nation.

"From where he started to where he is now, and then seeing NFL scouts come through, it's been like watching a Disney movie," Mandot said.

As Joseph put on size, he left his high school reputation for weak run support behind. He became one of the team's hardest hitters, along with being its best cover man, and his toughness became such that defensive coordinator Carl Coleman used him in a special role against one opponent. Luther College, which also competes in the IIAC, runs an old-school wishbone triple-option offense. For the Luther game, in both 2016 and 2017, Coleman moved Joseph from cornerback to a deep safety position to improve Dubuque's defense against a rushing scheme that always separates men from boys.

"His foot speed was such that against a triple-option, he could go from dive, to quarterback to pitch man, and track the most dangerous man inside-out, to either side," Coleman said. "He was fast enough to get to the sideline and prevent an explosive run if they pitched the ball."

Coleman replaced Schmidt as Dubuque's secondary coach in 2015, and considered Joseph to be his best cornerback from the first day he arrived. He had the speed, length and instincts to take opposing receivers completely out of the game, and brought an edge of competitiveness that will have to serve him well in the NFL. He once broke a finger against Luther College, and didn't report it until after the game.