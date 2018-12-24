A few months before her death, Marquischa Williams dropped by Price Elementary after she'd been to the doctor. She told her mother she had some news, but didn't immediately reveal it.

Her father, Charles, struggling with health problems of his own, had a seizure that same day. The timing to tell her family that cancer had returned just wasn't right. Weeks later, she planned a trip to Alabama Splash Adventure, a water park off Interstate 20/59 in nearby Bessemer, and insisted that every member of the family be there.

But that wasn't the right time, either.

"She was trying to keep it from me because we were dealing with Charles' situation," Yvarta said. "She kept it from everyone, but I knew something was wrong. She finally got so sick she had no choice but to go to the hospital, and she never came out."

When she first checked into Princeton Baptist on July 4, 2010, the family was confident she would, in time, check out. She'd beaten cancer once before, and beating it again was the expectation.

As weeks passed, however, the prognosis darkened. Henry Williams (no relation), longtime director of the Birmingham's A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club, visited her during the last week of her life. Quincy Sr. and all four of their kids were there, too.

"My wife was going through the same thing at the same time," Henry Williams recalled. "They were just sitting around the room. It was hard. There's not much to say in that situation."

In five short weeks, with the kids visiting her daily, she was gone.

Quincy Sr. and Yvarta had much the same outlook when it came to helping four children through the grieving process -- keep them moving and keep them busy. Yvarta recalls an immediate emotional shutdown among the kids and felt keeping them active was the best way to combat it. Quincy left his job, and its night-shift hours, and started his own company as a computer programmer to be more available to the children.

"You can't be hands-on with your kids working three in the afternoon until one in the morning," he said.

They created as much routine and normalcy for the four children as possible, in a situation that was anything but routine and normal. Brothers Quincy Jr., Quinnen and Giovanni and their sister, Ciele, continued with their extra-curricular activities, but a busy schedule, on its own, couldn't fill the void. Quinnen, in particular, felt emotionally empty. Quincy Sr. believes his second-oldest son took it the hardest, because of the extra-close relationship he had with his mom.

In time, the kids became more independent. Quinnen, who was about to enter seventh grade, took on cooking chores with the kitchen skill he'd acquired from his mom. And all the kids picked up slack when it came to chores around the house.

In high school, they would wear all sorts of pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), including on the football field. Quincy Sr. would spare no expense for cleats, headbands, wristbands or anything else pink the kids wanted to wear to honor Marquischa's memory. Quinnen has several tattoos dedicated to his mother, including a large one on his chest of a pink ribbon.

Marquischa's presence still resonates in many ways. Her photo anchored a collage Yvarta designed to celebrate Quincy Jr.'s graduation from Murray State in December. Her younger brother, Jeremy, took her phone number after her death and has kept her voicemail greeting; any time the kids want to hear her voice, they only need to call Jeremy.

But those five final weeks in the hospital never have surfaced as a talking point for closure.