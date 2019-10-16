As Davis stressed, it's not just enough for people to talk about their willingness to accept gay men in the NFL. The conversation is far more nuanced than that and filled with issues that go far deeper than just the question of whether a straight football player can be cool with a gay teammate. O'Callaghan recognizes this every time he's invited to talk to a team. He often starts his discussions by asking players how they would respond if a teammate came out to them. If the room stays silent, he cuts deeper.

"I'll ask them how they would respond if they were in the shower and they thought a gay teammate was checking them out," O'Callaghan said. "That's when they'll start grumbling and it's also when we can really start talking."

Davis faced similar reactions when he became the league's first diversity and inclusion consultant in 2014. He spent the last five years talking to teams on a regular basis and taking the approach that everything was inbounds. His sessions usually last 90 minutes, but he had one memorable interaction with a team that went nearly two and a half hours. It was the kind of discussion that Davis feels is vital to moving the ball forward on gay players feeling more included in today's NFL.

Davis started that event in a typical fashion -- by waiting until he was 45 minutes into his talk before acknowledging that he was gay. As soon as that happened, one player in the crowd said, "Damn, I thought you were like me!" A few moments later, another player raised his hand and said, "Hey, homie -- I don't mean no disrespect, but I don't want to play with a gay player." Instead, of taking offense, Davis had a different response: His eyes lit up with obvious interest.

"I was excited to hear that," said Davis, who just recently left the NFL for a new job. "I said, 'Tell me more.' And he was shocked that I was curious. But when it was over, he gave me his number and told me to give him a call to talk more about this. He said that nobody had ever given him the openness to talk about this stuff. He thought being gay meant being a pedophile. But that's also why it's so important to get to 'zero' (the bottom line) when discussing this. You have to get to 'zero' before you can have a real conversation."

Frantz found his truth in that motivational seminar with his teammates. As soon as he told them he was gay, the players swarmed him instinctively. Some gave him high-fives and fist-bumps. Others hugged him joyfully, as if he'd just emerged as the hero in the national championship game. Frantz already had told head coach Bill Snyder about his sexuality a few days earlier. Now he was seeing the full impact of Snyder's advice to him after their meeting -- that he would benefit greatly from informing his teammates about who he really was.

The celebration lasted long enough that the coaches started wondering why the players were running so late for their scheduled workout. Once they arrived, Frantz described himself as "floating" through the rigorous drills after receiving such instant support.

"I did have fears of coming out," Frantz said. "But the bottom line was that no matter what would've happened, it would've been better than living with that weight on my shoulders. Obviously, I feared relationships changing. We had such a great group of guys that I knew it wasn't going to change drastically. I wasn't worried about the locker room or losing my friends. Ultimately, I was most worried about telling my family."

Frantz returned home to his family's house in Lawrence a week later. His parents, Kim and Stan, were sitting around when he walked in and told them he wanted to talk about something. There wasn't the same stifling anxiety this time around. Frantz just told them straight up that their youngest son was gay. Kim and Stan responded in much the same way as Scott's teammates, as they hugged him and emphasized how much they loved him.