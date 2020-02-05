It traces back a month earlier, to early June, when Phoenix Children's Hospital advised him to stay as germ-free as possible in the weeks leading up to the transplant, because even a slight illness would have forced a postponement. Had the transplant been postponed, his readiness for the season would have been in deeper jeopardy. As such, Austin took the directive seriously enough to leave USC's summer workouts, again with Helton's sign-off, and spend a month at home in Phoenix making a conscious effort to avoid germ exposure. He steered clear of crowds, took hand sanitizer everywhere he went and worked out independently, unable to push himself the way he could have had he been in the Trojans' weight room. The result was an inability to maintain the peak physical strength needed to excel as an offensive lineman.

After the transplant, his recovery took a week longer than expected, and he was able to do even less football activity once he returned to campus. The Trojans lift weights three times a week during the season, and even though Jackson was playing well on Saturdays, he wasn't cleared to squat with any weight on the bar until Week 5. His back continued to be tighter on the left side than the right. That resulted in a sore left hip flexor and some overcompensation pain.

"To come back from a procedure like this, a couple weeks from camp, how do we approach this? How do we do it safely? Everybody was very guarded with him," said USC strength coach Aaron Ausmus. "We were cautious, and we relied a lot on Austin's feedback."

Jackson said he only began to feel like himself again by mid-October, in a loss to Notre Dame.

USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno said Jackson improved from 2018 to 2019 in the areas of technique and body control but acknowledged a lack of core strength was an issue at times, particularly early in the season. Still, Jackson was as durable as ever in 2019 -- remarkably, he didn't miss a practice all season and never once had to come out of a game.

Scouts are projecting Jackson as a right tackle or an interior lineman, according to Drevno, and are aware his early-season tape should be graded on a bit of a curve. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein sees Jackson as a Day 2 selection, with a ceiling in the top 40 picks and a floor somewhere in the middle of the third round.

"There is a ton of physical upside there, and he's just 20, so he will continue to grow and get stronger," said a West Coast area scout who counts USC among his rounds. "But he might be better suited to play guard."

Drevno noted Jackson sometimes gets off-balance and in awkward positions that put him at a disadvantage, but he has a knack for recovering and "comes out smelling like a rose." Zierlein noticed the same tendency in grading Jackson.