The Ole Miss-Mississippi State rivalry is a unique one in college football, with a history of 115 meetings dating back to 1901. The annual Egg Bowl rarely carries championship stakes, and from a national perspective, it can be an afterthought. In Mississippi, however, it carries Super Bowl-like relevance. Few know its history better than Ole Miss coach Matt Luke. He's a Rebels legacy -- he, his father and brother all played in Oxford -- and his tenure as a player, graduate assistant and coach at Ole Miss spans 16 non-consecutive years.

"Sometimes the rivalry goes overboard, but having a group of fans that care, that's important," Luke said. "In this state, we don't have NFL teams. There aren't other big interests, so people care. It's a way of life -- that's how people view it."

As rival fan bases often do, these two have forged caricatures of one another that serve as touchstones for intolerance. Fair or not, State fans label Ole Miss, the state's flagship university and the older of the two schools by 30 years, as snobbish and self-important. Mississippi is one of America's flattest states, but Ole Miss sits at a 500-foot altitude -- 165 feet higher than Starkville -- and the rivalry's dynamic suggests the fans sense every foot of it. The campus' old-school Georgian architecture gives off a stately presence, enhanced by massive oak and magnolia trees. Tailgating in The Grove, a 10-acre sprawl of a pre-game party, is a legend without peer once described by The New York Times as "the mother and mistress of outdoor ritual mayhem."

Starkville lies about 90 miles South of Oxford, down Highway 15, and the drive gets more rural by the minute. Take a wrong turn, in fact, and you could end up stuck in the mud on Waddell Road. Mississippi State is an agricultural school, dismissed for its lack of sophistication by the stereotypical Ole Miss fan. It features a nationally-renowned veterinary program, and at Bulldog home games, ice cream produced from MSU's own dairy herd and churned at its own creamery is served with pride in the press box. Fans ring cowbells at Scott Field so relentlessly the SEC had to handcuff the tradition, following complaints from visiting coaches, by prohibiting artificial noise at certain times.

The rivalry matches, if not surpasses, any in the nation in one area: animus.

Mullen, now the coach at Florida, refused to say Ole Miss by name and referred to it as the "school up North." The most zealous of supporters add a level of toxicity that stews year-round. Chase Parham, a lifelong Mississippi resident and a reporter for Rebelgrove.com, calibrates the bitterness against a gold standard of rivalry disdain:

"Alabama and Auburn co-exist better," he said.

The 2017 Egg Bowl was at MSU, Brown's only return to Starkville to face his hometown school. Leonard had a ticket in the MSU student section, and heard the worst of insults hurled at one of his best friends. "They were all over him," Leonard said. "People yelling 'F--- you, A.J. Brown.' I heard that clear as day.""

Brown was a natural subplot, but as the game unfolded, he wasn't the only one. Officials flagged seven personal fouls (four on Ole Miss, three on MSU), and Rebels defensive lineman Breeland Speaks, a 2018 second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, was ejected. Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was flagged for a creative-but-crude touchdown celebration in which he went to his hands and knees, simulating MSU's bulldog mascot, and raised his right leg as if to urinate on the turf.

But it was Brown who suffered the worst indignity. He revealed after the game he was spat upon by a Mississippi State player he has steadfastly refused to name, and Brown's reaction was caught on the television broadcast. "This is my city," Brown said with a sneer to the crowd behind the Ole Miss bench.

His city, and his game.