Ridley has a secret about his 2015 season at Alabama, when his 1,045 receiving yards broke a Crimson Tide freshman record set by Cooper. Despite that instant success, for a significant portion of the season his confidence was largely in the hands of Barrineau. A year earlier, Kiffin and Napier gave the reserve walk-on the responsibility of delivering hand signals to the offense from the sideline. But there's more to that story.

"I don't know if anyone knows this, but Parker was my personal signaler," Ridley said, grinning. "You had 10 guys looking at one thing, and here's me looking at something else. The playbook was so big, so much bigger than high school, it was all I could do to just get lined up right. I didn't always know what I was supposed to do."

So what exactly was Barrineau's role in the most prolific freshman season an Alabama receiver has ever had?

"We had general hand signals for everyone else that were just concepts. You tell the right side of the field what to do with one hand, the left side what to do with the other. That's all the veterans needed, and they knew what route to run," Barrineau said. "After I would signal that, I knew Calvin would still be looking at me. I'd give him an individual signal for his route. That just gave him the full confidence to know, 'I'm running a post, I don't have to second guess it, and I'm going full speed.' "

A full-speed Ridley singed Georgia CB Aaron Davis in an October 2015 game that proved to be Ridley's breakout performance. Barrineau signaled a go route -- Ridley's favorite -- and 45 yards later, Ridley had blown past Davis for his first SEC touchdown in what would be his first 100-yard game. After that, the Ridley-Barrineau relationship changed.

"After the Georgia game, I felt like I didn't need that (personalized hand signals) anymore," Ridley said. "I told Parker I could just look at the same signals everyone else was looking at."

Thereafter, Coker made Ridley his true big-play target. The two were a complementary pair. Coker was a tall, sturdy pocket passer who lacked touch at times but had a big arm and excelled throwing the deep ball; Ridley was a frighteningly fast vertical threat who could take the top off a defense and give Coker a chance to do what he did best.

"He would run these bender routes where he'd have a hash read and he'd just break it off and get vertical and nobody could stay with him," Coker said. "He accelerates so fast out of the break, he's unguardable. His speed is one thing, but when he makes a cut, that's where he gets separation, because he doesn't lose a step. He and Amari both have that."