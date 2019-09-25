"There's all types of violence over there, and you never know," Wanogho said. "You don't know what people are thinking, what they are planning. That's what scares me over there. I try to advise them to stay on the low, do nothing out of the ordinary, not to act like you've arrived at something, and be vigilant of their surroundings. That's my advice to them every time I talk to them."

Kidnappings in the Delta State are more often attributable to the acrimonious relationship between its people and the Nigerian government over the oil business. The area produces the bulk of Nigerian oil, and the prevailing sentiment is that the government claims, seizes and profits from that oil while failing to enrich the lives of the residents. Eminent domain runs amok, and tempers can flare. Non-violent protesters have been known to block the roads traveled by oil tankers, but more serious crime, such as abductions, can befall those thought to be oil-rich.

Prominent athletes and their relatives, however, can be targets as well. Earlier this year, the mother of Samuel Kalu, a soccer player on the Nigerian national team who also plays professionally for the French club Bordeaux, was kidnapped. It happened in the Nigerian city of Abia, about 120 miles from where Wanogho grew up in Warri, and she was released following multiple ransom payments. An initial demand was paid, but was reportedly followed by a second demand of 50 million naira (about $138,000). The Nigerian team captain's father was taken for ransom in 2018 for the second time in seven years.

The man who discovered Wanogho's potential as a basketball player and helped facilitate his move to the United States, Eyo Effiong, is a former college basketball player himself and now a CPA from Oklahoma who runs a basketball camp in Nigeria for kids. According to Effiong, the risk for Wanogho's family members can be significantly reduced by the way they conduct themselves. The most dangerous thing they could do, Effiong said, would be to boast about a brother on the brink of an NFL jackpot.

"Your appearance and things you say can put you more at risk. When I go back, I am careful about where I go, about what I say," Effiong said. "There can be abductions for ransom. Sometimes I change the way I talk a little bit. I wear traditional garb. You don't want too many people to think you are from America."

Wanogho's rise to draft-worthy status as Auburn's All-SEC left tackle already has been noted in the Delta State in some concerning ways. When it became known he had left for the United States, his mother's rent was raised by her landlord. So, she moved, but when it later became known that he'd accepted a college scholarship to Auburn, the rent in the new place went up, too.