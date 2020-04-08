"When James was a baby, I wouldn't hold him because I knew he'd steal my heart," Kenneth Sr. said. "I had to hold him one day, and he laid that head in my lap, and it was over."

The children inherited a chromosomal abnormality known as deletion, in which part of a chromosome is missing crucial genetic material. They were all born without the lower arm of the eighth chromosome. In addition, the younger boys also had a mutation in the X chromosome, making them significantly more challenged than their older sister.

Nyia, now 19, is the most high-functioning of the three. She can speak and take care of both herself and her brothers in a number of ways and has a good chance at some measure of long-term independence. Still, she has issues with short-term memory, reads at an elementary-school level, and can't grasp certain basic concepts.

"She can tell time, but she can't understand why she needs to tell time," Kenneth Sr. said. "If you tell her at 2:30 that the bus will pick her up at 4 o'clock, she'll sit by the window and wait for an hour and a half."

Lenny, 14, and James, 11, are both non-verbal and significantly undersized for their age. Lenny has physical challenges that prevent him from walking. He was in a specialized wheelchair when the Murrays first took him in, but through extensive therapy sessions, he learned to walk. He would often play outside with Kenneth, who saw a new light in his adopted brother once Lenny began taking his first independent steps. Unfortunately, a series of seizures caused a regression and Lenny is now again confined to a specialized wheelchair. He remains the sports fan of the three, all the more heartbreaking because of his physical impairments. He'll watch games on television for hours on end and perks up at the sound of a basketball bouncing outdoors.

"To see him come in the way he came in and fight so hard to get better and start to walk, then unfortunately go back to not walking, it just sucks," Kenneth Jr. said.

James can walk but is too afraid to climb stairs without his hand held. His personality is more spiritual.

"I think James sees angels. I can't scientifically prove it, but he is having a conversation with somebody," Kenneth Sr. said. "It's my personal belief that these children can see things spiritually that we can't. They can tap into that."

The daily witnessing of all their struggles -- Lenny's in particular -- ingrained in Kenneth Jr. an appreciation for physical abilities far more basic than the 4.52-second 40-yard dash or the 38-inch vertical jump he recorded at the scouting combine in February.