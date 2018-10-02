Six seconds remained in the 2017 national title game. Clemson, trailing Alabama 31-28, needed just 2 yards to make history. Coach Dabo Swinney was about to trust a player who dropped his first five practice passes as a freshman to be on the receiving end of the most crucial pass attempt in the football team's 120-year history. Lined up in the slot, where scouts expect him to eventually make his NFL impact, Renfrow flared behind the outside receiver, Artavis Scott, who created a rub play by engaging his man, Marlon Humphrey, and forcing Renfrow's defender, Tony Brown, to play behind the traffic.

Renfrow made an uncontested catch with one tick left on the clock for the title-winning score in Clemson's improbable 35-31 victory over the Crimson Tide, the defending national champs who had been tabbed a touchdown favorite. The wide receiver's life would never be the same.

The play was forever emblazoned across Clemson lore -- right down to a GIF loop that sits atop Renfrow's official Clemson player page. There was the SI cover thing. The day after the game, the marquee at his old high school in Socastee read "Hunter Renfrow High," and over in Surfside Beach, just south of Myrtle Beach, Hunter Renfrow Day was declared by mayor Bob Childs. When Clemson took its visit to the White House as national champions, President Donald Trump singled him out by inviting him to the South Lawn dais and saying, "Oh, Hunter, you're so lucky you caught that ball." Renfrow shared in the ensuing laughter, although it didn't take much luck to catch a ball Deshaun Watson put right between his numbers. Cars around Clemson's campus began honking their horns at the sight of him, and requests for selfies and autographs became an inundation.

On this day, back in Myrtle Beach, Renfrow grabs lunch at a local burger joint and the only one who recognizes him is an employee. They share a quick exchange, but the place isn't particularly crowded, and Renfrow is otherwise able to eat in peace. It could have gone another direction. It could have been a circus tent.

"The only thing about it that can get a little annoying is that the national championship from two years ago is all some people want to talk about," Renfrow said. "And I grew up a Clemson fan, so I understand. They just want to hold onto that, and I get it. But I more want to talk about things to come. Sometimes you want to tell people, 'Hey, I'm not done yet.' But you also don't want to be rude."

As signature moments go, this one didn't do Renfrow's abilities much justice. While it certainly was soaked in drama, the play was designed and executed cleanly enough that a 2-yard catch requiring nothing especially athletic of Renfrow became, to some, all he was known for. Heck, a sensible argument can be made that it wasn't even the most critical play he made in the game. Earlier in the second half, he had prevented a game-changing touchdown by making a tackle on a fumble return by Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson.

Truth is, a historic catch doesn't nearly encapsulate Renfrow's resume; he'd caught 76 career passes at Clemson before that one and 109 after. Nor was it his first touchdown catch in a College Football Playoff game; it was his fifth, the highest total of any receiver in the playoff's four-year history. Consider this for clutch play: of Renfrow's 55 career games, only seven were CFP contests. Yet his CFP production represents a fifth of his career receptions (37 of 186) and a third of his career touchdowns (5 of 15).