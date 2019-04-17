"Coming out of my junior year, I was projected to be picked on the last day of the draft, rounds 4-7," Johnson said. "So, it was motivation to show I was better than that."

Where there have been issues, Johnson has been proactively forthright with the NFL about them. The Texans, Saints, Panthers, Lions, Bucs, Chiefs and Falcons are among the teams who've reportedly met with him privately since the combine.

The night he spent in jail for fighting in San Bernardino, for instance, would have been a tempting detail to hide. After all, with no formal charge or criminal record arising from it, NFL teams might never have known.

Johnson volunteered it anyway.

He came to Marrow's office and disclosed the story so that Marrow could pass it along to NFL teams in his role as UK's liaison to league scouts.

"He came in like a man and told me about this fight," Marrow said. "A lot of (scouts) who'd already been in (for a visit to the Lexington campus), I called them and let them know. I had told him if a team is investing all this money in you, they want to know if you ever took a pack of Now and Laters out of the store. But it makes a big difference for the scouts to hear it from us. You're saving them homework and it says a lot that Lonnie manned up and said, 'This is what happened.' "

Johnson's draft party is set for Friday, April 26, at West Side High. Nora is working to secure a building in the school, perhaps the auditorium, to celebrate her son's entry into the NFL. But West Side students won't be the only ones on hand. The plan is to invite students from all over Gary, bringing kids from Miller, where Johnson's father grew up; Tolleston, where his uncle Jason lives today; Glen Park, and every other corner of town together with kids from the Bronx. To get there, they'll cross neighborhood lines that, in another circumstance, might not be safe to cross.

When Johnson learned that two police officers would be hired for security, he doubled it to four.

But he wants to see all of Gary, for one day, get along. He will tell his story, hoping to inspire the children to aim high and believe that they can achieve great things, too. He could've gone anywhere and kept the event as small as he wanted, but he considers opening the door to the local public as a gift to his hometown.

But it will be a parting gift.

"I'm not coming back to Gary much after the draft," he said. "What is there for me? I might come back and do a camp for kids, but you won't catch me there often."

On Johnson's left arm, a tattoo of a human figure -- Lonnie himself -- stands at the bottom of a staircase. It rises toward his upper arm, to a depiction of an I-65 interstate sign -- the fastest road out of Gary -- drawn right over a scar he received in elementary school when he was stabbed with a pair of scissors. The staircase ascends to his shoulder, topped with a ticking clock.