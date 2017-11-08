In his 24th season at Northwestern defensive backs coach Jerry Brown has coached at every level, including as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings from 1988-1991. Having personally coached hundreds of players, he's not easily impressed, and he knows the difference between a player who's ready to play and one who's not.

The day of Igwebuike's first start in 2014 with the Wildcats, Brown sensed his redshirt freshman wasn't quite ready for the job, but he was the team's best option with starter Ibraheim Campbell (now a safety with the Browns) sidelined due to injury.

"He ended up having a pretty good game," Brown said.

That day against No. 17 Wisconsin, Igwebuike had three interceptions, including a pick in the final seconds that preserved a 20-14 Northwestern victory. When he's reminded of that debut, he plays coy before wrapping himself in the glory of it all.

"I forgot about that ... psych, I didn't forget about that," he said. "I'll probably tell that to my grandkids one day. 'You thought you were doing something (special); I had three picks in my first game.' I can already envision myself on that."

On the field with him that day was teammate Jaylen Prater, a linebacker who graduated from Northwestern in 2016. They didn't know it at the time, but the football field wasn't the only stage they'd take together.

Prater, who taught himself how to play guitar, knew he shared a taste in music with Igwebuike from listening to hip-hop, soul and folk recordings together. He knew his friend had talent from their late nights making music together on Garage Band. Back then, it was just messing around, but this past winter, Prater began putting a band together, and he asked Igwebuike to come out and sing with the group. Igwebuike joined, bringing his own lyrics.

Prater had found the missing piece.

"Once I heard (Igwebuike sing), I was like, 'Yeah, this is it. This is what was supposed to fill that empty space,' " Prater said.

He describes Igwebuike's voice almost like a scout describing a quarterback: "Good tone. Good delivery. He sits in the pocket and kind of rides the feel of the music."

The band blends different genres, but Prater describes their style as alternative soul. Igwebuike's first day with the group is the same day they recorded a performance of their song "Losing Touch", and their band, Graffiti Lake, launched from that point.

In that song, Igwebuike sings about heartbreak.

Been a while since I saw your face

Flow like a flame you were my hiding spot inside this place

Five years all accounted for nothing

... Feelings are emotions of passion I guess

I have to wait for another, seek me another lover

I'm lost in this world I can't uncover

The things that we used to have, my lover

"With his influence, it gives (our music) a lot more soul," Prater said. "He gives it that bounce, that rhythm it needs."

They opened for The Freddy Jones Band at a sold-out show in Chicago in July with the help of a well-connected former teammate, Danny Vitale, a fullback for the Cleveland Browns and former teammate of Prater's and Igwebuike's at Northwestern. Graffiti Lake went silent with the start of the season, though, as Igwebuike put his focus squarely on football.

Prater's football eligibility ended after the 2016 season. He's currently a grad student at NU and saw Igwebuike regularly this past fall, but he didn't even bring up the band with him to avoid infringing on football. Prater said the goal is to get the band back together at some point and to get into the studio to record a short album.

If Igwebuike is going to be a part of that, and Prater intends for him to be, it will have to wait. Igwebuike began training for the NFL Scouting Combine right after Northwestern's season ended, but he still looks forward to getting back to the band when he has more free time.