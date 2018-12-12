Wilkins can cook, and will put his fried chicken up against anyone's. He can do the splits at 300 pounds, and calls himself the best singer he's ever heard. As the youngest of nine children, he took on interests and traits from each of his four brothers and four sisters.

Swinney uses two hands to illustrate the role football plays in Wilkins' life. He holds them just a couple inches apart, and peers through the gap.

"He's interested in a million things. Football is right here, a small part of who he is," Swinney said, moving his hands to illustrate Wilkins' other interests. "It's important to him, and nobody works harder, but he's a very diverse person. He's either going to be the President, or he's going to know him. One of the two. He's going to do unbelievable things in life."

As laudable as that might be in a general sense, it's not necessarily what NFL scouts want to hear. Their reputations and livelihoods are tied to their evaluations of draft prospects, and they understandably prefer to endorse players who eat, sleep and breathe football.

"That is not a concern with me at all. I try to be a person of excellence in everything I do, but I wouldn't be playing the game if I didn't absolutely love it," Wilkins said. "Every time I step on a field, I still have an 8-year-old's innocence about it. I love putting thigh pads in my pants and pulling them on. This game has been a ticket for me, and I'm truly in love with it. Yeah, I care about a lot of things but I realize football is going to end for me one day. That's why I try to be diverse in other areas."

Another question scouts will have about Wilkins concerns the Curtis Samuel incident. During the Tigers' CFP semifinal win over Samuel's Ohio State Buckeyes in his sophomore season, Wilkins stuck his hand between Samuel's legs at the end of a play in a way that was clearly no accident. Wilkins later apologized, and Swinney brushed it off as just another example of his star player being "goofy" and "silly." A week later, Wilkins proved his coach's point; after winning the title game he took off his shirt and performed a belly dance on the trophy-presentation stage.

Others, including Samuel himself, were not as forgiving. Wilkins said he'll be up front with scouts in acknowledging an error in judgment.

"That was foolish, but it was a small hiccup, something I shouldn't have done that I did do. I did not mean it as a sexual gesture," he said. "Sometimes I act silly, even in the midst of a playoff game, and I can try to bring a silliness just to break up the seriousness of the game. Keep things loose and fun. But that time, I got carried away and shouldn't have done that."

The AFC scout points to Deon Cain, not Samuel, as the stronger reflection of Wilkins' character. The former Clemson wide receiver, now with the Indianapolis Colts, was suspended for the College Football Playoff three years ago, reportedly for a failed drug test. A few months later, Wilkins told Swinney he wanted to room with Cain to help steer him straight as the following season approached.

"He took Deon Cain in, and Deon was supposedly not the most likeable guy," the scout said. "Christian showed leadership there. To me, it distinguishes him."

The outcome couldn't have worked out better for Clemson or Cain, who caught nine touchdown passes and averaged 19.1 yards per catch in helping the Tigers win the national title that season.

That, too, was the Eurie Stamps coming out in Wilkins.

Stamps would often make the drive from Boston to Springfield, where Wilkins spent part of his childhood, and the excitement for his arrival was always a highpoint for Christian and his siblings. When Stamps arrived, he'd even let Wilkins' sisters braid his hair.

Whatever it took.

The NFL club that eventually taps Wilkins in the draft will get more than just a talented defensive lineman. It'll get a gregarious locker room presence, a jokester, a fierce competitor and a genuine article.