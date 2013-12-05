Austin Collie signs with New England Patriots again

Austin Collie's on-again, off-again NFL career has steered him back to New England.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots have signed the veteran wide receiver, per a source informed of the deal. The team later officially announced the signing.
Collie previously landed with the team in October before New England released him to the street last month. He caught three passes over four appearances, showing none of the burst that made him a valuable contributor to the Peyton Manning-era Indianapolis Colts. He suffered numerous concussions while with the Colts.
Collie, 28, is a patch for a team with Aaron Dobson battling a foot injury and Kenbrell Thompkins (foot) doubtful for Sunday's game with the Cleveland Browns.
If he's even active for the game, Collie likely is to see a few snaps and provide emergency depth for the Patriots before Bill Belichick and friends thrust him back into society.
