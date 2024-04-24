Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Terry Fontenot

- Fontenot is entering his 4th season as Falcons GM

- Fontenot is the 1st Black GM in Falcons' history

- ATL went 7-10 in each of his first 3 seasons as GM (2021, 2022, 2023)

- 6th straight season ATL finished w/ 7 or fewer wins

Falcons Draft Notes

Terry Fontenot Era (Since 2021)

- 23 total players selected (12 offense, 11 defense)

- 1 Pro Bowler selected (TE Kyle Pitts)

- All three 1st Round picks were in the top-8 overall

- Has used all 3 1st-rd picks on offensive skill players (RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts)

- Fontenot has made 3 draft picks inside the top-8 overall over his 3 drafts as ATL GM

- RB Bijan Robinson (#8 ovr in 2023): Led ATL with 1,463 scrimmage yards in 2023

- WR Drake London (#8 ovr in 2022): Leads ATL with 1,771 rec yards since 2022

- TE Kyle Pitts (#4 ovr in 2021): Leads ATL with 2,049 rec yards since 2021

- ATL has had 4 diff starting QBs over the 3 seasons that Fontenot has been GM (2021-23)

- Matt Ryan (17), Demond Ridder (17), Marcus Mariota (13), Taylor Heinicke (4)

- Fontenot traded Matt Ryan to IND during the 2022 offseason

- Received #82 ovr in 2022, selected DE DeAngelo Malone

- Malone started 0 games over 2 NFL seasons (1.0 sack)

- The Falcons traded Desmond Ridder (3rd-rd pick in 2022) to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore in March 2024

- Ridder: 8-9 W-L, 14 pass TD, 12 INT, 84.1 passer rtg over his 2 seasons w/ ATL