Around the League

Presented By

Around The League picks Week 3 NFL winners

Published: Sep 19, 2013 at 02:57 AM

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Chris Wesseling.

I felt good about my picks last week when Gregg Rosenthal pointed out I was "playing the game the right way" by betting against the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals on my two hero picks.

Of course, the flip side of that was banking on the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars to break out of their tired cocoons and blossom into new and improved teams. I chalk that one up as a lesson learned. After backing the Jaguars for two consecutive weeks to open the season, I can't muster up the faith to get back on that horse, even with Gregg's tempting offer of triple the hero points it they win in Seattle.

I can afford to bet against triple points. That is an acceptable risk. I cannot afford to bet against the Seahawks at CentruryLink Field, where they are literally unbeatable. That is not an acceptable risk.

CHIEFS AT EAGLES (Thurs., 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

ATL is drinking the Chip Kelly Kool-Aid. 

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

TEXANS AT RAVENS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus

GIANTS AT PANTHERS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

PACKERS AT BENGALS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

"Hard Knocks" didn't make us blind Bengals fans. 

RAMS AT COWBOYS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Marc Sessler

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

BROWNS AT VIKINGS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

At least the Browns now have two first-round picks for the 2014 NFL Draft.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

BUCCANEERS AT PATRIOTS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler

Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

CARDINALS AT SAINTS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

The Cardinals have won three of their last five against the Saints, but Around The League doesn't care.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

CHARGERS AT TITANS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Gregg Rosenthal

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

LIONS AT REDSKINS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra

FALCONS AT DOLPHINS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra

Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

BILLS AT JETS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

ATL Voltron robot teaming up to vanquish the Bills' Week 3 hopes.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

JAGUARS AT SEAHAWKS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Let's move on. 

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

COLTS AT 49ERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marc Sessler

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

BEARS AT STEELERS (Sun., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Marc Sessler, Kevin Patra, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal

RAIDERS AT BRONCOS (Mon., 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN)

At least Terrelle Pryor makes the Raiders interesting.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Week 2 record

Dan Hanzus: 14-2
Kevin Patra: 12-4 
Gregg Rosenthal: 13-3
Marc Sessler: 12-4
Chris Wesseling: 9-7

Season record

Dan Hanzus: 22-10
Kevin Patra: 23-9
Gregg Rosenthal: 24-8
Marc Sessler: 23-9
Chris Wesseling: 19-13

First-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 1
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 0

Last-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 1
Kevin Patra: 0
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 1

Hero picks*

Dan Hanzus: 1
Kevin Patra: 0
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 0

* Only person to pick a game right.

Around the League experts made their picks for the Week 3 games. You can make your own picks against them with the NFL Weekly Pick 'Em fantasy game.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW