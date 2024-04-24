 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:41 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Cardinals fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Arizona's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Overview

2023 record: 4-13
Fourth in NFC West; missed playoffs

Cardinals 2024 draft picks (11):

Round 1, pick 4
Round 1, pick 27 (acquired from Houston Texans)
Round 2, pick 35
Round 3, pick 66
Round 3, pick 71 (acquired from Tennessee Titans)
Round 3, pick 90 (acquired from Houston Texans)
Round 4, pick 104
Round 5, pick 138
Round 5, pick 162 (acquired from Houston Texans in Josh Jones trade)
Round 6, pick 186 (acquired from Minnesota Vikings in Josh Dobbs trade)
Round 7, pick 226 (acquired from New York Giants in Isaiah Simmons trade)

Cardinals team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Edge, Running Back, Interior OL

Related Links

Projected Cardinals first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 4 Pick No. 27
Daniel Jeremiah EDGE Jared Verse (FSU) DT Bryon Murphy II (TEX)
Charles Davis WR Marvin Harison Jr. (OSU) OC Zach Frazier (WVU)
Lance Zierlein EDGE Dallas Turner (ALA) CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
Bucky Brooks WR Marvin Harison Jr (OSU) EDGE Darius Robinson (MIZZ)
Peter Schrager WR Rome Odunze (WASH) EDGE Darius Robinson (MIZZ)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Cardinals 2024 Opponents

Home

Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Commanders, Chargers

Away

Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Panthers

Cardinals Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Titans) DT Leki Fotu (Jets)
DT Bilal Nichols (Raiders) T D.J. Humphries (released)
DT Justin Jones (Bears) WR Rondale Moore (trade - Falcons)
LB Mack Wilson (Patriots) WR Marquise Brown (Chiefs)
RB DeeJay Dallas (Seahawks) CB Antonio Hamilton (Falcons)
T Jonah Williams (Bengals)
QB Desmond Ridder (trade - Falcons)
WR Chris Moore (Titans)
DT Khyiris Tonga (Vikings)
C Evan Brown (Seahawks)

Cardinals Decision Makers

Chairman and President: Michael J. Bidwill

General Manager: Monti Ossenfort

Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon

Monti Ossenfort

- Ossenfort is entering his 2nd season as Cardinals GM

- 2020-22: TEN Director of Player Personnel

- 2014-19: NE Director of College Scouting

- 2011-13: NE Ass. Director of College Scouting

- 2004-10: Various scouting roles w/ NE & HOU

- The Cardinals went 4-13 in Ossenfort's 1st season as GM (2023)

- Kyler Murray missed first 9 games of the 2023 season (recovery from ACL tear in 2022)

- ARI went 1-8 without Murray & 3-5 with Murray

- ARI went 80-80-2 under Steve Keim as GM from 2013-2022

- Stepped down as GM after 2022 season to focus on health

- Keim and the Cardinals gave QB Kyler Murray a contract extension in July 2022 worth $230.5 million over 5 years ($46.1M APY)

- ARI drafted 5 Pro Bowlers & 3 All-Pros under Steve Keim

- Pro Bowl: QB Kyler Murray, T D.J. Humphries,
RB David Johnson, S Budda Baker, S Tyrann Mathieu

- All-Pros: RB David Johnson, and safeties Budda Baker & Tyrann Mathieu

- The Cardinals have made a trade(s) involving their 1st-round pick in each of the last 2 NFL Drafts (2022 & 2023)

- Traded back from pick #3 to #12 overall with HOU and then up from #12 to #6 overall with DET in 2023 (selected T Paris Johnson Jr.)

- Traded #23 ovr pick to BAL for WR Marquise Brown & a 3rd round pick in 2022

- Only 1 of ARI's 1st-rd picks prior to 2021 is still w/ the team (Kyler Murray)

- S Budda Baker is ARI's only 2nd-rd pick prior to 2021 that is still on team

- The Cardinals have not used a top-100 draft pick on an RB, IOL, IDL, or safety over the last 5 drafts

Highest drafted Cardinals player by position, last 5 drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Kyler Murray 1st 1st 2019
RB Keaontay Ingram 6th 201st 2022
WR Rondale Moore 2nd 49th 2021
TE Trey McBride 2nd 55th 2022
OT Paris Johnson Jr. 1st 6th 2023
IOL Jon Gaines II 4th 122nd 2023
DT Leki Fotu 4th 114th 2020
EDGE BJ Ojulari 2nd 41st 2023
LB Isaiah Simmons 1st 8th 2020
CB Byron Murphy 2nd 33rd 2019
S Deionte Thompson 5th 139th 2019

Last time Cardinals picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2019 Kyler Murray Oklahoma 1st
RB 2009 Beanie Wells Ohio State 31st
WR 2012 Michael Floyd Notre Dame 13th
TE 1974 J.V. Cain Colorado 7th
OT 2023 Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State 6th
OG 2013 Jonathan Cooper North Carolina 7th
C 1939 Ki Aldrich TCU 1st
DE 2003 Calvin Pace Wake Forest 18th
DT 2016 Robert Nkemdiche Ole Miss 29th
LB 2020 Zaven Collins Tulsa 16th
CB 2011 Patrick Peterson LSU 5th
S 2014 Deone Bucannon Washington State 27th
P Never
K 1978 Steve Little Arkansas 15th

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in the Motor City.
news

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.