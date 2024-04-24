Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Monti Ossenfort

- Ossenfort is entering his 2nd season as Cardinals GM

- 2020-22: TEN Director of Player Personnel

- 2014-19: NE Director of College Scouting

- 2011-13: NE Ass. Director of College Scouting

- 2004-10: Various scouting roles w/ NE & HOU

- The Cardinals went 4-13 in Ossenfort's 1st season as GM (2023)

- Kyler Murray missed first 9 games of the 2023 season (recovery from ACL tear in 2022)

- ARI went 1-8 without Murray & 3-5 with Murray

- ARI went 80-80-2 under Steve Keim as GM from 2013-2022

- Stepped down as GM after 2022 season to focus on health

- Keim and the Cardinals gave QB Kyler Murray a contract extension in July 2022 worth $230.5 million over 5 years ($46.1M APY)

- ARI drafted 5 Pro Bowlers & 3 All-Pros under Steve Keim

- Pro Bowl: QB Kyler Murray, T D.J. Humphries,

RB David Johnson, S Budda Baker, S Tyrann Mathieu

- All-Pros: RB David Johnson, and safeties Budda Baker & Tyrann Mathieu

- The Cardinals have made a trade(s) involving their 1st-round pick in each of the last 2 NFL Drafts (2022 & 2023)

- Traded back from pick #3 to #12 overall with HOU and then up from #12 to #6 overall with DET in 2023 (selected T Paris Johnson Jr.)

- Traded #23 ovr pick to BAL for WR Marquise Brown & a 3rd round pick in 2022

- Only 1 of ARI's 1st-rd picks prior to 2021 is still w/ the team (Kyler Murray)

- S Budda Baker is ARI's only 2nd-rd pick prior to 2021 that is still on team