Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Cardinals fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Arizona's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Arizona Cardinals Draft Overview
2023 record: 4-13
Fourth in NFC West; missed playoffs
Cardinals 2024 draft picks (11):
Round 1, pick 4
Round 1, pick 27 (acquired from Houston Texans)
Round 2, pick 35
Round 3, pick 66
Round 3, pick 71 (acquired from Tennessee Titans)
Round 3, pick 90 (acquired from Houston Texans)
Round 4, pick 104
Round 5, pick 138
Round 5, pick 162 (acquired from Houston Texans in Josh Jones trade)
Round 6, pick 186 (acquired from Minnesota Vikings in Josh Dobbs trade)
Round 7, pick 226 (acquired from New York Giants in Isaiah Simmons trade)
Cardinals team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Edge, Running Back, Interior OL
Projected Cardinals first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 4
|Pick No. 27
|Daniel Jeremiah
|EDGE Jared Verse (FSU)
|DT Bryon Murphy II (TEX)
|Charles Davis
|WR Marvin Harison Jr. (OSU)
|OC Zach Frazier (WVU)
|Lance Zierlein
|EDGE Dallas Turner (ALA)
|CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
|Bucky Brooks
|WR Marvin Harison Jr (OSU)
|EDGE Darius Robinson (MIZZ)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Rome Odunze (WASH)
|EDGE Darius Robinson (MIZZ)
Cardinals 2024 Opponents
Home
Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Commanders, Chargers
Away
Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Panthers
Cardinals Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Titans)
|DT Leki Fotu (Jets)
|DT Bilal Nichols (Raiders)
|T D.J. Humphries (released)
|DT Justin Jones (Bears)
|WR Rondale Moore (trade - Falcons)
|LB Mack Wilson (Patriots)
|WR Marquise Brown (Chiefs)
|RB DeeJay Dallas (Seahawks)
|CB Antonio Hamilton (Falcons)
|T Jonah Williams (Bengals)
|QB Desmond Ridder (trade - Falcons)
|WR Chris Moore (Titans)
|DT Khyiris Tonga (Vikings)
|C Evan Brown (Seahawks)
Cardinals Decision Makers
Chairman and President: Michael J. Bidwill
General Manager: Monti Ossenfort
Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon
Monti Ossenfort
- Ossenfort is entering his 2nd season as Cardinals GM
- 2020-22: TEN Director of Player Personnel
- 2014-19: NE Director of College Scouting
- 2011-13: NE Ass. Director of College Scouting
- 2004-10: Various scouting roles w/ NE & HOU
- The Cardinals went 4-13 in Ossenfort's 1st season as GM (2023)
- Kyler Murray missed first 9 games of the 2023 season (recovery from ACL tear in 2022)
- ARI went 1-8 without Murray & 3-5 with Murray
- ARI went 80-80-2 under Steve Keim as GM from 2013-2022
- Stepped down as GM after 2022 season to focus on health
- Keim and the Cardinals gave QB Kyler Murray a contract extension in July 2022 worth $230.5 million over 5 years ($46.1M APY)
- ARI drafted 5 Pro Bowlers & 3 All-Pros under Steve Keim
- Pro Bowl: QB Kyler Murray, T D.J. Humphries,
RB David Johnson, S Budda Baker, S Tyrann Mathieu
- All-Pros: RB David Johnson, and safeties Budda Baker & Tyrann Mathieu
- The Cardinals have made a trade(s) involving their 1st-round pick in each of the last 2 NFL Drafts (2022 & 2023)
- Traded back from pick #3 to #12 overall with HOU and then up from #12 to #6 overall with DET in 2023 (selected T Paris Johnson Jr.)
- Traded #23 ovr pick to BAL for WR Marquise Brown & a 3rd round pick in 2022
- Only 1 of ARI's 1st-rd picks prior to 2021 is still w/ the team (Kyler Murray)
- S Budda Baker is ARI's only 2nd-rd pick prior to 2021 that is still on team
- The Cardinals have not used a top-100 draft pick on an RB, IOL, IDL, or safety over the last 5 drafts
Highest drafted Cardinals player by position, last 5 drafts
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|1st
|1st
|2019
|RB
|Keaontay Ingram
|6th
|201st
|2022
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|2nd
|49th
|2021
|TE
|Trey McBride
|2nd
|55th
|2022
|OT
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|1st
|6th
|2023
|IOL
|Jon Gaines II
|4th
|122nd
|2023
|DT
|Leki Fotu
|4th
|114th
|2020
|EDGE
|BJ Ojulari
|2nd
|41st
|2023
|LB
|Isaiah Simmons
|1st
|8th
|2020
|CB
|Byron Murphy
|2nd
|33rd
|2019
|S
|Deionte Thompson
|5th
|139th
|2019
Last time Cardinals picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2019
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|1st
|RB
|2009
|Beanie Wells
|Ohio State
|31st
|WR
|2012
|Michael Floyd
|Notre Dame
|13th
|TE
|1974
|J.V. Cain
|Colorado
|7th
|OT
|2023
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|Ohio State
|6th
|OG
|2013
|Jonathan Cooper
|North Carolina
|7th
|C
|1939
|Ki Aldrich
|TCU
|1st
|DE
|2003
|Calvin Pace
|Wake Forest
|18th
|DT
|2016
|Robert Nkemdiche
|Ole Miss
|29th
|LB
|2020
|Zaven Collins
|Tulsa
|16th
|CB
|2011
|Patrick Peterson
|LSU
|5th
|S
|2014
|Deone Bucannon
|Washington State
|27th
|P
|Never
|K
|1978
|Steve Little
|Arkansas
|15th
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.