Aqib Talib among DBs using potent technique to generate picks

Defensive backs around the NFL have been "clueing" quarterbacks for years, but a renewed emphasis on combining "read" steps with vision on the quarterback has resulted in the recent uptick in pick-sixes. The cornerback will align 8 yards away from the line of scrimmage in a slightly "cocked" position (outside foot up, inside foot back) to see the quarterback's drop. He is positioned slightly on the receiver's outside shoulder, to allow him to see through the receiver to the quarterback down the field. At the snap, the cornerback will take a slow first step while reading the quarterback's drop, to see whether it's a quick set-up and throw or an extended drop. If the quarterback sets up to throw after his third step from under center (or if it's a catch-and-fire from the shotgun), the cornerback turns his eyes to the receiver and takes a direct angle to cut off the pass-catcher at the break point. When the technique is executed properly, the cornerback gets a quick jump on the throw and steals a pick on a quick pass to the perimeter.