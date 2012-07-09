Antonio Brown calls Steelers OC Todd Haley 'friendly'

Todd Haley's false start with Ben Roethlisberger led to speculation of trouble for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wide receiver Antonio Brown doesn't make it sound like there are any issues with the famously intense offensive coordinator.
"You've got to respond well when coaches get up in your face," Brown told Jim Rome on "Rome" (via PFT). "He seems like a real friendly guy who's demanding the best for you. You can't take it personally. You've got to use it all for the better."
"Friendly" isn't a word we usually hear describing Haley, who was run out of town by the Kansas City Chiefs last December. Roethlisberger stated publicly that he'd heard mixed things about the coach and said last month that he won't change his game to cater to a new offense.
"Change can be great if everyone buys in," Brown said. "We're accepting Todd Haley -- you see his history of great wide receivers. Getting a chance of working with him at OTAs and minicamp was something special."
Brown seems to be on board with the Todd Haley Experience. Roethlisberger remains Haley's most important get, however.