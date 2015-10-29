Andrew Luck's woes: What's wrong with the Colts quarterback?

Looking at the coaches tape of the Colts' offense with Luck in the lineup, I was struck by the lack of easy throws (bubble screens, slants, seams and quick outs) that typically help a passer get into a groove. Without those rhythm builders incorporated into the opening script, Luck is rarely able to get comfortable before trying to attack the defense downfield. Consequently, he has struggled in the first half of games throughout the 2015 season (as you can see in the box just below), leading to slow starts from an offense that was expected to light up scoreboards around the NFL.