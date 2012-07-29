Andre Johnson strains groin, will miss 'a week or so' for Texans

Published: Jul 29, 2012 at 05:52 AM

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson said Sunday that he'll miss "a week or so" after sustaining a minor groin injury in the team's second morning practice.

Johnson fell awkwardly while running a route Sunday morning and had an MRI exam later in the day that showed a "mild strain." A team source told NFL.com and NFL Network's Charley Casserly that Johnson would miss "a few practices."

"It just tightened up on me," the five-time Pro Bowl receiver said. "I had hit the ground pretty hard, stretching out for a ball. That was pretty much it."

Coaches Film, only on NFL.com

Purchase NFL Game Rewind and receive access to Coaches Film, which includes camera angles previously only available to coaches, scouts and officials.

» Learn more about Coaches Film

Johnson missed nine regular-season games last season with hamstring injuries and was sidelined from the first organized team activities in the spring after arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

"Nothing that I'm not used to, doing rehab," Johnson said. "It's very frustrating, but it happens, man. I wish I had some control over it. Unfortunately, I don't."

Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Johnson wanted to continue practicing, but Kubiak took the cautious route. Johnson watched the rest of the outdoor half of the workout with a towel wrapped around his head, then went to Reliant Stadium when the practice moved indoors.

"I felt pretty good, because he wanted to go back out there," Kubiak said Sunday afternoon. "When a guy is telling you that, I don't think it's too bad."

On Sunday afternoon, Johnson wasn't even walking with a limp. He said he'll know "in a few days" when he'll be able to return to practice.

"Everybody's just saying, 'Just be smart about it,' " Johnson said. "You don't want to rush in, come back out here and have something happen again. We'll be smart about it, and see what happens."

Notes: Kubiak said CB Kareem Jackson hurt his left hamstring Sunday and probably will skip Monday's workouts. "Just a little sore," Jackson said, "not a pull, not a tear or anything. Nothing serious." ... Kubiak said LB Darryl Sharpton had a setback in his recovery from a right torn quadriceps injury. "We're trying to get him to the point where he's working with the team," Kubiak said. "We turned him loose with the team, and he kind of had a setback." Sharpton went on injured reserve late in 2010 with a shoulder injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE