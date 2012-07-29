Andre Johnson strains groin, will miss 'a week or so' for Texans

Notes: Kubiak said CB Kareem Jackson hurt his left hamstring Sunday and probably will skip Monday's workouts. "Just a little sore," Jackson said, "not a pull, not a tear or anything. Nothing serious." ... Kubiak said LB Darryl Sharpton had a setback in his recovery from a right torn quadriceps injury. "We're trying to get him to the point where he's working with the team," Kubiak said. "We turned him loose with the team, and he kind of had a setback." Sharpton went on injured reserve late in 2010 with a shoulder injury.