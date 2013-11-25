Andre Johnson: Houston Texans are 'worst team' in NFL

"We suck," Johnson said. "As an offense. That's pretty much it."
The Texans' offensive ineptitude hit a season low in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Case Keenum played like a young player, throwing for just 169 yards, and the once-feared ground game ran for just 77 total yards. Johnson had just two catches for 36 yards.
"You're not going to play perfect every single game, but I mean, it's been bad, you know?" Johnson said. "They were booing us last week. They booed us before. I said it before, if we're not putting good stuff on the field, we ain't giving them nothing to cheer about, they booed. They should boo."
The Texans fell to 2-9 on the season, into a three-way tie for the NFL's lowest record with the Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. Johnson was asked if his team is the worst in the NFL.
"I think our record shows it," he said. "Yeah, if you look at our record, yeah, we're the worst team."
Seeing the Texans and Falcons sitting at the bottom of the league standings is astonishing when compared to the preseason hype surrounding the two teams. To put a positive spin on a sad situation, both should be on the short list of teams that could be capable of a Kansas City Chiefs-like turnaround in 2014.