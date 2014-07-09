Andre Johnson: 'Hopefully' I'll appear at Texans camp

Andre Johnsonwanted nothing to do with Houston's offseason program, but the All-Pro wide receiver expressed optimism on Wednesday that he'd be in uniform when the Texans open training camp later this month.
"Hopefully. We'll see what happens," Johnson told NFL Media's Marcus Smith. "Training camp's three weeks away, so we'll see what happens."
Asked if he'd be on the field when Houston hosts the Washington Redskins in Week 1, Johnson remained vague, saying, "I don't know. I can't answer that question."
The 32-year-old pass-catcher confirmed what NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported months ago, acknowledging that he's "had conversations with the organization" about his future.
"I haven't been public about anything," Johnson said. "I just choose not to talk publicly about it. It's in-house and that's the way I choose to keep it. I'm not a big media guy, so I refuse to talk about it."
Johnson expressed frustration with the Texans in May, openly wondering if Houston still was the right place for him on the heels of last season's 2-14 car crash.
He's under contract through the 2016 season, though, and trading him would bury the team with $11.96 million in dead money against this year's salary cap.
Our take hasn't changed: It's Houston or bust for Andre.
