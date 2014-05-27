Andre Johnson headlines no-shows for Tuesday's OTAs

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that Andre Johnson is unlikely to attendHouston Texans mandatory minicamp in June, so it was no surprise that the veteran wide receiver failed to report for voluntary OTAs on Tuesday.
Absences from voluntary practices are traditionally overblown by head coaches as well as the media, only to be long forgotten by the time training camps roll around in late July.
It's noteworthy in Johnson's case, though, because of speculation in Houston that he would have a change of heart and join his teammates after openly wondering if he would be better off playing for a different organization at this stage of his career.
"I have a ton of respect for him," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said, per ESPN.com. "We'd love to have him here now. That's up to him."
» Cornerback Brandon Flowers and outside linebacker Justin Houstonwere not present for the Chiefs on Tuesday. Reported to be on the trade block, Flowers is scheduled to earn roughly $25 million over the next three seasons.
Rapoport reported that Houston has one year left on his rookie contract at $1.4 million, and the talented pass rusher might stay away until he receives a new lucrative pact.
»Pro Bowl left guard Carl Nicksdid not attend the Buccaneers' session. Dealing with nerve damage in a toe that was infected with MRSA, Nicks has vowed to be ready for training camp. Beat writers have been skeptical that he will contribute at all this season.
»San Francisco 49ers guard Alex Boone was a no-show at team OTAs on Tuesday. With two years left on his current deal, Boone reportedly is unhappy with his contract, according to the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows. Boone is scheduled to make $2 million in base pay and count $2.6 million against the salary cap.
»Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed that Marshawn Lynch was absent at OTAs. Carroll was vague on when the running back would appear.
