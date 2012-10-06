Andre Brown could see more snaps for New York Giants

Ahmad Bradshaw's starting role isn't in question, but the New York Giants running back could have company in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported that Andre Brown will play against Cleveland and coach Tom Coughlin will ride the hot hand. That falls in line with what Coughlin planned before last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Brown saw only nine snaps in that game.
The team has been concerned about Brown's pass protection, but coaches love his burst and were encouraged by his 113-yard outing against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Coughlin has always enjoyed hitting defenses with a variety of backs, and Brown has come out of nowhere to emerge as Bradshaw's able helper.
Brown told Jones his success against Carolina lifted him out of the shadows. After being part of 28 league transactions -- he's been waived seven times by five teams -- his phone blew up to the tune of 158 voicemails after torching the Panthers. He's hasn't listened to them yet, but hopes the calls keep coming after Sunday.