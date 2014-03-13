Alshon Jeffery, T.Y. Hilton among players primed for No. 1 role

Of course, while Jeffery made plenty of noise in 2013, Brandon Marshall is still in Chicago. The veteran receiver is still productive (218 catches for 2,803 yards and 23 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bears) and still relatively young (30 in two weeks). Last year, Jeffery outpaced him in yards (1,421 to 1,295) but Marshall had more touchdowns (12 to seven). They had almost identical production over the final four games of the season (22 catches for 305 yards and three scores for Marshall; 19 catches for 312 yards and two scores for Jeffery), and both players made the Pro Bowl. That said, I think Jeffery proved that he's a star in the making. Marshall, meanwhile, is closing in on the age at which receivers tend to hit the wall (31). It will be interesting to see what happens in Chicago, though I do have to point out that coach Marc Trestman is one of the best there is at making a game plan and presenting it to his players.