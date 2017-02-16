All-time best offenses: '99 Rams, '07 Patriots, '13 Broncos reign

It was so exciting to see Kurt Warner -- for all intents and purposes a rookie -- and this stacked attack nearly double the Rams' scoring output from the previous season (285 in 1998 to 526 in '99). They were just going downfield all the time. This was truly a special team, and I think Dick Vermeil, who put the offense together, was really a brilliant football coach. Following up on what the '98 Vikings offense did, these Rams -- who operated with a bit more flair than Minnesota -- really helped set the tone for the prolific offenses to come. Yes, the 2000 and '01 Rams outpaced this group, but I think that success was largely carried over from this crew. The Greatest Show on Turf has produced three Hall of Famers -- Warner, all-everything back Marshall Faulk and left tackle Orlando Pace -- with receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt possibilities to join them in Canton. Between them, Ricky Proehl and Az-Zahir Hakim, this group was just outstanding to watch.