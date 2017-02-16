The Brandt Report

All-time best offenses: '99 Rams, '07 Patriots, '13 Broncos reign

Published: Feb 16, 2017 at 07:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

The Atlanta Falcons just finished an impressive offensive season. As we turn the page to 2017, I thought I'd take a moment to see exactly where the Falcons fit in the hierarchy of the best offenses of all time.

Before we get to the list of the best offenses in NFL history below, I'd like to note something interesting: Only two of these teams ended up winning the Super Bowl. By comparison, the five best defenses of all time that I listed last yearall went on to win it all. I think it suggests that if you have a good defense, you have a better chance, all other things being equal, than if you have a good offense.

1) 1999 St. Louis Rams

Points per game: 32.9. Passing yards per game: 272.1. Rushing yards per game: 128.7. Yards per play: 6.45.

It was so exciting to see Kurt Warner -- for all intents and purposes a rookie -- and this stacked attack nearly double the Rams' scoring output from the previous season (285 in 1998 to 526 in '99). They were just going downfield all the time. This was truly a special team, and I think Dick Vermeil, who put the offense together, was really a brilliant football coach. Following up on what the '98 Vikings offense did, these Rams -- who operated with a bit more flair than Minnesota -- really helped set the tone for the prolific offenses to come. Yes, the 2000 and '01 Rams outpaced this group, but I think that success was largely carried over from this crew. The Greatest Show on Turf has produced three Hall of Famers -- Warner, all-everything back Marshall Faulk and left tackle Orlando Pace -- with receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt possibilities to join them in Canton. Between them, Ricky Proehl and Az-Zahir Hakim, this group was just outstanding to watch.

2) 2007 New England Patriots

Points per game: 36.8. Passing yards per game: 295.7. Rushing yards per game: 115.6. Yards per play: 6.22.

The Pats followed up on what the Rams did by taking offensive football to the next rung. Tom Brady set what was an NFL record at the time with 50 touchdown passes, while Randy Moss caught a still-record 23 touchdown passes and Wes Welker notched 112 receptions. New England broke new ground in scoring totals (589 points) and had the ball for nearly 33 minutes per game while scoring less than 24 points just once in the regular season. When you score 48 points or more on the road three times, you know you're special. And, of course, they went 16-0. This just shows you what Brady can do when he has a receiver like Moss -- the best receiver Brady's played with to this day -- to work with.

3) 2013 Denver Broncos

Points per game: 37.9. Passing yards per game: 340.3. Rushing yards per game: 117.1. Yards per play:6.33.

This was Peyton Manning at the peak of his powers, able to get into the right play on every occasion and lead his receivers perfectly to maximize their yardage after the catch. With his mental ability as potent as ever and his physical ability still sufficient, Manning orchestrated everything, setting the NFL's scoring record while topping 50 points three times. He also threw for an unprecedented 55 touchdown passes and 5,477 yards with 8.3 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 115.1. Four players posted double-digit touchdown catches, while Knowshon Moreno helped keep defenses honest. The ability to use the tight end (Julius Thomas) and ground game smartly really helped this unit shine.

4) 2011 Green Bay Packers

Points per game: 35.0. Passing yards per game: 307.8. Rushing yards per game: 97.4. Yards per play: 6.56.

Aaron Rodgers had one of those truly off-the-charts years we know he's capable of, while Jordy Nelson broke out with his first 1,000-yard campaign. Nelson brought a new dimension to the game, but the wheel that really turned the machine was tight end Jermichael Finley, who ensured this offense was always moving downfield. This was not a short-pass offense, and Finley -- a serious mismatch against most defenders, thanks to his size and speed for the position -- was a large reason why. With all the right components in place, Rodgers passed for 45 touchdowns and a 122.5 rating -- which stands as the best single-season passer rating of all time -- en route to capturing his first NFL MVP award, and the Packers set a franchise record for points scored (560).

5) 2016 Atlanta Falcons

Points per game: 33.8. Passing yards per game: 295.3. Rushing yards per game: 120.5. Yards per play: 6.69.

You almost had to shake your head and wonder how Atlanta could be so much better on offense than it was in 2015. The team ran 78 fewer plays while scoring 201 more points en route to Super Bowl LI. But everything was clicking for the Falcons this season. You could see it as far back as training camp, the way they were incorporating the running backs into a complete passing game. Everybody was on the same page. It was interesting and wonderful to watch. Everything just went right for this team.

Matt Ryan seemed to play with renewed confidence in 2016 after a down 2015. You saw it in the summer, the way he took command in camp. I also think it helped that Devonta Freeman averaged almost a full yard more per carry than he did in 2015, while the addition of productive free agent Mohamed Sanu meant Ryan didn't have to force it to star receiver Julio Jones all the time. I think Ryan might have been given too much to do too soon in his early years in the NFL, but he answered any questions there might have been about his ability with his MVP campaign.

6) 1990 Buffalo Bills

Points per game: 26.8. Passing yards per game: 199.8 Rushing yards per game: 130. Yards per play: 5.67.

The K-Gun offense was an innovative attack, pushing the Bills to 26.8 points per game and 95 points in two playoff contests en route to Super Bowl XXV. And while I think our modern increase in scoring and offense can, in part, be attributed to an increase in plays, Buffalo succeeded despite running just 931 offensive plays. Also, unlike most prolific offenses these days, the Bills ran the ball (479 attempts) more than they passed it (425). It helped to have Thurman Thomas, who led the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,829), toting the ball. Thomas was one of four Hall of Famers produced by this team, along with Jim Kelly, James Lofton and Andre Reed. 

7) 1998 Denver Broncos

Points per game: 31.3. Passing yards per game: 226.5. Rushing yards per game: 154.3. Yards per play: 5.85.

This Denver team scored 501 points despite John Elway missing four starts, thanks in large part to a running game led by Terrell Davis. This was probably the best offense Mike Shanahan put together since he ran the San Francisco 49ers' offense in 1994 and won three postseason games by double-digits. Shanahan liked to run, and it showed, with Denver posting 525 running plays against 491 passes. This was a great system for running the ball, and it helped Davis produce a 2,000-yard season. I know many will clamor for the 1998 Vikings to be included on this list, but in my view, the '98 Broncos were more diversified than the Vikings, who threw well but had nothing like the Broncos' ground game.

Also considered: 1998 Minnesota Vikings, 1994 San Francisco 49ers, 1983 Washington Redskins.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gil Brandt's Hot 100: Ranking top prospects in 2022 NFL Draft class

Gil Brandt ranks the top 100 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Does Aidan Hutchinson reign supreme? Is Evan Neal the top offensive lineman? Is any QB higher than Malik Willis?
news

2022 NFL Draft: Ten teams that most need to ace their picks

Gil Brandt eyes the 10 teams that most need to ace the 2022 NFL Draft. Can Robert Saleh's Jets keep their rebuild on track? Will the Packers give Aaron Rodgers receiver help? Might Bill Belichick's Patriots snag a difference-maker or two?
news

2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after free agency frenzy

After a momentously active beginning to the free agency period, Gil Brandt scans the NFL landscape to find strong team fits for some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
news

2022 NFL free agency: 10 boom-or-bust players on the market

Will Terron Armstead play like a star left tackle? Can Cordarrelle Patterson keep the good vibes going after a breakout 2021? Gil Brandt highlights 10 boom-or-bust players on the free agency market in 2022.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Team fits for 10 notable free agents

Could James Conner find a new home in Florida? Might Marcus Mariota get a chance to revive his career in the Midwest? Gil Brandt identifies team fits for 10 notable free agents.
news

How Charley Taylor almost became a Dallas Cowboy

Gil Brandt remembers how the late Charley Taylor almost became a member of the Dallas Cowboys -- and how a fortuitous meeting in Brandt's office helped change the course of Taylor's career.
news

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each NFC team must keep

Should the Falcons keep Cordarrelle Patterson in town? Will Von Miller and the Rams make a run at repeating as champions? Gil Brandt identifies one free agent each NFC team must keep.
news

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each AFC team must keep

Will the Bengals extend Jessie Bates? Can the Chargers hang on to Mike Williams? Gil Brandt eyes one free agent each AFC team must keep.
news

Top 15 Pittsburgh Steelers of all time: Where does Ben Roethlisberger rank?

Where does recently retired QB Ben Roethlisberger rank among the best Pittsburgh players ever? Gil Brandt assembles a list of the top 15 Steelers of all time.
news

2021 Defensive All-Rookie Team: Micah Parsons leads the way

Gil Brandt assembles a roster of the best defensive rookies of the 2021 NFL season. Who else joins Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons?
news

Gardner Minshew trade fits: Six teams that could use the Eagles QB in 2022

Could Gardner Minshew bring a steady hand to the Broncos or some extra juice to the Lions? Gil Brandt eyes six potential trade fits for the Eagles quarterback in 2022.
news

Assessing playoff chances of every .500 team going into Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers have exactly as many wins as they do losses. Will they go on to make the playoffs? Gil Brandt looks at the playoff chances of all five .500 teams in the NFL.