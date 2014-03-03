Alex Mack meets with Cleveland Browns' new regime

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Cleveland Browns' brass met with the free-agent center this weekend, according to a team source.
The idea behind the meeting was for Mack to get more acquainted with the new coaching staff and administration.
Indications earlier this offseason suggested the previous regime had alienated Mack, and if CEO Joe Banner and general manager Michael Lombardi were not fired, the 28-year-old center would have left Cleveland.
Mack is ranked as the No. 6 overall free agent on Around The League's 101 list and the second-rated offensive lineman, as well as the top interior O-lineman.
The Browns understand Mack's value. He hasn't missed a snap in five seasons and is one of the team's top two offensive linemen. If he leaves, the Browns would be severely hampered in blocking for whoever takes the snaps in 2014. Retaining Mack is vital if the team moves forward with a young quarterback next year.
Time will tell if the meeting with the new staff did enough to mend those bent fences and keep Mack in Cleveland.
The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" works through our top 101 free agents and responds to some heat from Donte Whitner.