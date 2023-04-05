Around the NFL

Alabama QB Bryce Young visiting Raiders on Thursday

Published: Apr 05, 2023 at 04:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bryce Young might be the first player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. That's not preventing the owners of the seventh overall pick from taking a look at him.

The Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is taking a Top 30 visit to the Raiders on Thursday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Related Links

Young is currently projected to be the first quarterback selected by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who has the former Crimson Tide star packing his bags for Charlotte and joining the Panthers at No. 1 overall. NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, meanwhile, paired Young with the Houston Texans at No. 2 overall in his most recent mock draft.

Both projections are a handful of picks ahead of the Raiders, who don't have an immediate need at the position after signing Jimmy Garoppolo, unlike the Panthers and Texans. Las Vegas could be in line to select one of the other two quarterbacks considered to fill out the top quartet of signal-callers in this class, depending on how they view the class as a whole, if these projections prove accurate.

Many of the Top 30 visits end up being little more than a more intimate fact-finding exercise, and don't necessarily indicate which direction a team is leaning as the draft approaches. Barring a massive surprise, Young won't be available at No. 7 overall, meaning the Raiders would have to move up to select him.

Still, that doesn't discount the importance of due diligence. The Raiders are certainly doing theirs.

Related Content

news

LB Bobby Wagner grateful to return to Seahawks: 'I never really wanted to leave in the first place'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's exit from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was surprising and a bit awkward. His return this offseason might have been a surprise based on the way things had played out, but it has been anything but awkward.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees 'more than four guys' in draft who can be 'significant' NFL quarterbacks

Baltimore's leadership group met with media members to discuss the upcoming NFL draft Wednesday, and even though they declined to discuss the ongoing Lamar Jackson situation, they couldn't avoid talking about quarterbacks entirely.

news

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon runs 4.42-second 40-yard dash at private workout

Illinois CB prospect Devon Witherspoon held a strong private workout on Wednesday after a hamstring injury held him out of the 2023 Scouting Combine and his school's pro day.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'super excited' after first throwing session with WR Calvin Ridley

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence got a throwing session in with WR Calvin Ridley, who joins Jacksonville after serving a year-long suspension.

news

Ron Rivera: Chase Young's health 'will drive a big part of the conversation' on picking up fifth-year option

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera says Chase Young's health is a "big part of the conversation" on picking up his fifth-year option.

news

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst plans to become rookie QB's 'best friend'

New Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst says "tight ends are always a quarterback's best friend" as Carolina holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

John Elway no longer with Broncos after consultant contract expires

John Elway's consulting contract with the Broncos ended at the conclusion of the last league year and the club will not be renewing it.

news

RB Austin Ekeler realizes he might have to play one more season with Chargers

Roughly three weeks have passed since Austin Ekeler first requested and received permission to explore trade options, and he's yet to find a suitable partner. He's still focusing on the same key details in his search, but for the first time since he requested his freedom, Ekeler has admitted he might not end up leaving Los Angeles in 2023.

news

Former WR Danny Amendola joins Raiders coaching staff

Danny Amendola is reuniting with Josh McDaniels once again. The former receiver has joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a coaching assistant/returners, per the team's official website.

news

Raiders signing veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer to two-year deal

Veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will be reuniting with his former Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. He is signing a two-year deal with the Raiders, his representation announced Tuesday. The team later announced the news.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE