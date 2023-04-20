Around the NFL

Alabama QB Bryce Young 'anxious' to find out where he'll be playing

Published: Apr 20, 2023 at 07:28 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

This time next week, Bryce Young will be embracing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell once his name his called at the 2023 NFL Draft.

How early in the draft that time comes is the biggest question that remains for the quarterback out of Alabama. Joining NFL Total Access on Thursday, Young admitted he was "anxious" to learn where he will begin his pro career, but is "excited more than anything" for April 27 as he embraces the process of being a highly touted prospect.

"Regardless of where I go or where my name is called, I think it will be a blessing," Young told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz. "I will go wherever I'm supposed to. For me, I'm big on trying to focus on what I can control and for me trying to present myself in the best light to every team that has taken the time and the opportunity to talk to me, which I'm super grateful for. And wanting to do everything I can in this process to be ready, so that when that time comes and my name is called I'm able to go to work; I'm able to give my all to a franchise. So, really, that's all I've been concerned about."

Related Links

Young tops NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 draft prospect rankings, and being a potential franchise QB has the 21-year-old projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of NFL.com's mock drafts.

Having traded for that coveted No. 1 overall selection and in need of that elusive franchise quarterback, the Carolina Panthers have done their due diligence with this year's crop of QBs, hosting Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis on pre-draft visits.

The Panthers were just one of two teams (Houston Texans) Young formally met with before cancelling his remaining pre-draft visits this past week. His decision to forgo any meetings with teams outside the top two picks is stoking the speculation of him being the first to hug Goodell on draft night.

"It was a lot of getting to know each other," Young recalled of his meeting with Carolina, which included Panthers owner David Tepper. "I really do appreciate the dedication to everything. With Mr. Tepper, him being so involved, that just shows how much he cares about the team and you can tell that that radiates through the entire coaching staff. They're extremely invested in everything. I've been able to talk to them and they have a very clear plan of what they want for the future and what they've been building, and they've been doing that for a while now. Just being able to sit with him and everyone else that was a part of the dinner, it was just a great opportunity for me and a great experience. Even personally, I learned a lot from just hearing from their philosophies on and off the field. So it was a great experience for me."

Young, who was awarded the 2021 Heisman Trophy as a true sophomore, led the Crimson Tide to a 23-4 record, throwing for 8,200 passing yards with 79 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in two seasons as Alabama's staring QB (27 starts). Listed at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds, Young's size is the prevailing question as teams go through every detail before making a selection.

Young has kept a positive attitude on the inevitable subject, maintaining that he can "only focus on what I can control" during the process.

"I have enough experience getting asked the question," Young said. "I'm used to it. I know who I am, I know what I can do. It's not something that's new for me at all. I've been this size, relative to everyone around me, for as long as I've been playing football and I don't know any other way. So, I get it, I understand. Everyone's entitled to their opinions and it's OK. I don't have any issue of being asked or talking about it, but I know what I'm capable of."

As for the pressures that will come with being a top pick, Young feels well-equipped given his experience in high-profile games at Alabama and as a perennial contender in California's competitive high school football landscape. Young completed his collegiate career on a high note despite not getting Alabama back to the College Football Playoff National Championship in consecutive seasons in 2022, completing 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

Young's final performance in college was a near-perfect example of his poise in the pocket and his accuracy throwing the football, and he feels ready to continue that in the pro ranks come April 27.

"I feel like that's something that I've experienced before in different levels throughout my life," Young said of the pressure. "For me, I want to do everything I can to be the best version of myself, and collaborate with the people who I am working with. With coaches, with players and doing everything I can to take their input and their advice. Those are the people's standards that I want to live up to.

"Whatever the expectations are, I can't control that. All I can control is how hard I work, what I put into my day to day, trying to do everything I can to try to achieve my goals and the team's goals."

Related Content

news

Cowboys pick up WR CeeDee Lamb's fifth-year option

In little to no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys are picking up the fifth-year option of Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'trending' toward hiring Matt Patricia to coaching staff

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that the team is "trending" toward hiring the former Lions head coach and longtime Patriots assistant Matt Patricia.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

GM Trent Baalke says Jaguars still hoping to get long-term deal with TE Evan Engram done before training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars used the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram but want the relationship to last beyond 2023. Speaking Thursday during a pre-draft press conference, Jags GM Trent Baalke said the hope is to ink Engram long-term before training camp.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen says 'nothing's changed' in contract negotiations with RB Saquon Barkley

Giants GM Joe Schoen updated the ongoing contract situations of RB Saquon Barkley and DT Dexter Lawrence at Thursday's pre-draft press conference.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider expects trade talks to heat up on week of 2023 NFL Draft

Armed with two first-round picks, Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider is preparing for trade talks to heat up next week ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Dolphins GM 'trying to do right by' Cedrick Wilson after recent receiver additions: 'Teams have called'

The Dolphins signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson last offseason to be the No. 2 wideout behind Jaylen Waddle. It never worked out that way. Now Miami is looking for a way out of his deal.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor willing to play without new deal: 'It wouldn't be a distraction to me'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor says he wouldn't be distracted if he and the team couldn't agree to a contract extension this offseason.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell on starting job: 'I'm just going to give this opportunity everything I have'

Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell wants to give "everything I got" to win the starting job.

news

Falcons Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom excels at being 'really boring'

There are few NFL players who are as outstanding at being boring as Chris Lindstrom. It's the prevailing reason behind Lindstrom hauling in a historic five-year, $105 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons in March.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard 'felt like I hurt the team' while playing through injury in 2022, feeling much better now

Given ample time to recover, Colts LB Shaq Leonard is in a much more preferable place now than he was last season, when he felt he was hurting his team during the three games he played through injury.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE