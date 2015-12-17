AJ McCarron can carry the Bengals as far as they need him to

In the play below, from the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, McCarron hits Mohamed Sanu on a seam route along the hash for a 23-yard gain. The Bengals are aligned in a dubs formation, with Sanu in the slot. He takes an outside release around the flat defender, creating more room for McCarron to make a toss down the seam. McCarron helps Sanu get open by holding the safety in the middle of the field with his eyes before firing the ball into his primary read down the seam. With the vertical stretch route called against the Steelers' single-high-safety look, McCarron was able to generate an explosive play on a simple "pitch-and-catch" play (TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):