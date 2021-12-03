Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

Checking in at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds (school measurements), Hutchinson boasts the kind of explosive attributes that earned him the No. 2 spot on Bruce Feldman's 2021 "Freaks List," an annual celebration of the premium athletic marvels at the college level. Per Feldman's reporting from last summer, the big-bodied pass rusher posted some impressive testing numbers, including a 4.64 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical leap and a jaw-dropping 6.54 three-cone drill. The freakish athleticism certainly pops when reviewing Michigan tape, as does Hutchinson's raw will to compete. It is hard to find gifted pass rushers who play as hard as he does from snap to whistle on every play. He is a relentless competitor with a non-stop motor, and his energetic approach wears opponents down over the course of a 60-minute game.

Of course, if Hutchinson were simply an Energizer Bunny winning on sheer effort and desire, he would warrant consideration as a solid prospect. But the 21-year-old could be the top player in this draft class because he is a skilled pass rusher with an array of athletic moves that make him a nightmare to deal with on the edges. Hutchinson is capable of turning speed into power with hesitation bull rushes, while also flashing arm-overs and two-handed swipe maneuvers that showcase his agility, balance and body control. With the Michigan standout also displaying an ultra-quick first step and an explosive closing burst, he possesses enough tools in the toolbox to wreak havoc on opponents as a designated pass rusher from either side.

Against the run, Hutchinson plays with leverage and flashes enough strength to hold the point against maulers on the edge. He plays bigger than his size, yet possesses the quickness and agility of a smaller man. The unique combination of size, strength and explosiveness is problematic for offenses, as the Michigan star plays like a three-down defender on the edge.

Studying Hutchinson's game over the past few seasons, it is easy to envision the "Michigan Man" thriving on Sundays in a manner similar to former Ohio State star ﻿Joey Bosa﻿. Hutchinson is not quite as refined as the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler, but they take care of business off the edge utilizing a variety of maneuvers that make them tough to contain in one-on-ones. Hutchinson provides persistent pressure and steady production that will appeal to scouts seeking a No. 1 pass rusher with a consistent game.