Bills defense preparing for life without star CB Tre'Davious White: 'There's some big shoes to fill'

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 07:44 AM
Kevin Patra

The Buffalo Bills officially placed ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ on injured reserve after the star corner tore his ACL on Thanksgiving. Now the only thing for Buffalo is to prepare for life without their sticky cover man.

"It is next-man-up, regardless," coach Sean McDermott said, via the team's official website. "But I think collectively as a team, we've got to take our game another level."

White's injury is a massive blow to a Bills pass defense that ranks No. 2 in the NFL entering Week 13. The question is whether they'll be able to stay at such lofty heights without their stud corner.

White allowed a 61.4 passer rating when targeted this season, per Pro Football Focus, the fourth-lowest among all CBs with at least 25 targets. His ability to take an opponent's top receiver one-on-one opened up so many options for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

"He's a match-up guy. It's hard to find those guys in our league," Frazier said. "But he's allowed us to do some things on defense because of his ability to eliminate other people's number one receiver. So there's some big shoes to fill."

The first man up is second-year corner Dane Jackson, who has made just two starts in his career. The former seventh-round pick out of Pitt has played just two games this season with more than 15 snaps -- Week 2 and Week 12 after White went down with injury.

"I think Dane Jackson is one of those guys who will step up," Frazier said. "He's the next man up and he'll do a good job for us. But to say that he will play at the level of Tre'Davious, that would be, misleading for sure."

Buffalo also has Cam Lewis and signed Tim Harris to the practice squad as options to help pick up the slack.

There is no replacing a Tre'Davious White. There is only managing without.

The star cornerback was vital to everything the Bills defense did en route to being the No. 1 unit in yards allowed and No. 2 in scoring while allowing the fewest big plays and fewest yards per play.

Beginning Monday against New England, we'll see just how successful Buffalo's defense can be without a critical cog in the secondary.

Related Content

news

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill's two-game suspension for postgame punch vs. Raiders reduced to one game

After initially suspending Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ two games for actions following Dallas' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders, the NFL has decided to reduce his suspension to one game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski on Tony Gonzalez's 100-yard games record: 'I'm coming for it' 

Gronk has done it all in his NFL career but a 100-yard effort in Week 12 has the Bucs TE thinking about breaking a record held by HOF TE Tony Gonzalez.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are expected to be without their starting QB.
news

Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'

Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football? According to Sean Payton, that answer remains unknown.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on Notre Dame job opening: 'I'm not a candidate'

Urban Meyer has had an awfully rough go in his first year coaching in the NFL, but not even an opening at Notre Dame would lure him away from trying to fix all that ails the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer ended any such speculation Tuesday that he might be a candidate for the Notre Dame job
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on undergoing surgery to repair his fractured toe during the Packers' bye week this week. Rodgers said Tuesday that they're hoping to avoid a procedure at this time.
news

Mike Tomlin: 'It's put up and shut up time' for reeling Steelers

On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals that relegated the Pittsburgh Steelers to a .500 record, coach Mike Tomlin believes the time has come for a shake-up. He's frustrated, he's determined, and changes are apparently on the way.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30

Sunday's Panthers loss to the Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club. Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
news

NFL flexes 49ers-Bengals in Week 14, Packers-Ravens in Week 15

The NFL on Tuesday announced slight schedule changes to Weeks 14 and 15 involving potential playoff teams.
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints; WR Amari Cooper TBD

The Cowboys hope to add a key playmaker on each side of the ball -- WR ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and DE ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ -- when they play against the Saints on Thursday night.
news

Joe Judge expects Giants offense to have 'a little bit of evolution' moving forward under Freddie Kitchens

The Giants' offense didn't look markedly different against the Eagles in Week 12, with Freddie Kitchens taking over after Jason Garrett was fired. After a short week to prepare, Giants HC Joe Judge expects more changes to come as the season progresses into December.
