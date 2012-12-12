Ahmad Bradshaw injured knee in New York Giants' win

David Wilson's big day against the New Orleans Saints officially rescued the rookie running back from New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin's doghouse. He might not be done.
Coughlin told reporters Wednesday that starter Ahmad Bradshaw has a sprained left knee, per ESPNNewYork.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. Bradshaw was injured during Sunday's 52-27 win over the Saints, and Coughlin wouldn't speculate on how much practice time the running back would miss.
The New York Daily News reported the Giants will lean on Wilson if Bradshaw isn't healthy for Sunday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.
"The timing is great for David to come to the front," Coughlin said Monday. "And he'll hopefully provide us with that spark we need right now to go along with the rest of our players to give us an added playmaker that people are going to have to -- flat out have to -- defend."
Meanwhile, Hakeem Nicks continues to battle a knee injury that Coughlin believes will nag the wide receiver all season.
"I wish that he would have an opportunity to play after being no longer having any issues, but that's not going to be the case this year," Coughlin said this week.