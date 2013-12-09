Adrian Peterson rips fans, refs after Vikings' road loss

Adrian Petersonsprained his right foot Sunday, but the running back ripped the fans and refs following the Minnesota Vikings' 29-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
"It definitely stung a lot, especially how the game went down," Peterson said, per The Star Tribune. "Some of the calls that were made. To me, it was kind of one of those games where it was like, 'Wow, I can't believe that was called.'
"Then, to top it off, they got the worst fans in the NFL throwing snowballs the entire fourth quarter like kids. It was a bad feeling, a bad experience."
Peterson doubled down on those thoughts following one of the NFL's greatest finishes, posting similar comments on his personal Twitter feed after the game.
Two of the more controversial calls of the game came when the refs upheld a Toby Gerhart fumble in the first half and then called a late pass interference penalty on Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.
Peterson's injury is the biggest issue for Minnesota moving forward. However, the running back criticizing the fans is emblematic of how frustrating the Vikings' season has been for the reigning MVP.