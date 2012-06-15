Adam Weber vying to back up Peyton Manning at QB

There has been a lot of talk in Denver this offseason about second-round pick Brock Osweiler learning from Peyton Manning as the Denver Broncos "quarterback of the future." Former Bear Caleb Hanie is seen as Denver's backup quarterback of the present.
The Denver Post points out a small fact that shouldn't be ignored. Adam Weber is ahead of both Osweiler and Hanie on the depth chart. Really.
"I don't know if they have a depth chart at all," Weber told the Post. "But getting reps out here is good. Last year I didn't get a lot."
We wouldn't read too much into the news just yet. Weber is more familiar with the offense than Osweiler and Hanie. Then again, beat writer Mike Klis points out Weber performed well with the opportunity.
The offseason has been Weber's time to shine. Last year, the undrafted rookie gained some notice by reportedly outperforming Tim Tebow in early training camp practices. The Broncos were said last year to be high on Weber's ability to be a long-term backup.
Perhaps the second-year player has a real chance to stick behind Manning, at least for this season.