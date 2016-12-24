Adam Thielen secures his future role with Vikings

The Buccaneers play count was still relatively low at 58 run on Saturday. While Mike Evans popped back up for a strong fantasy day, his volume was still a tick or so below where it was during his monster start. Evans collected eight targets in this game, something he's done for three-straight games now. If this season has shown us one, it's that most wide receivers need high play volume offense and negative game scripts to get vaulted into the elite tier, as it is the quickest path to double-digit targets per game. We see it in the differences between Julio Jones' 2015 vs. 2016 seasons, and we're seeing it mid-season with Evans. As the Bucs have started playing slower offense and better all-around football in the final portion of the season, Evans is struggling to keep up the 12 targets per game pace he held in the first half of the season.