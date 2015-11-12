Aaron Rodgers, Packers' offense struggling to get in sync

In the play depicted below, from the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Panthers, Rodgers misfires on a deep ball to Randall Cobb off half-bootleg action, showcasing his inability to find his rhythm with his receivers. The Packers are aligned in a trey formation, with Jeff Janis executing "yo-yo" motion on the right. Rodgers will take the snap and fake a stretch play to the left before rolling to his right to take a deep shot. The Panthers are aligned in an eight-man front, with a deep safety (Kurt Coleman) in the middle of the field. Cobb is positioned on the right, facing one-on-one coverage from Josh Norman. The play-fake holds the second-level defenders and creates a deep-shot opportunity to Cobb, with the safety out of position in the middle. Cobb wins on his route, but Rodgers is late with the throw and fails to put it within the strike zone. As a result, the pass is overthrown and the Packers miss on a home-run chance on the perimeter (TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):