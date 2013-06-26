Aaron Hernandez denied bail; timeline of events

More than a week after a body was found in North Attleboro, Mass., Aaron Hernandez was arrested and escorted from his home in handcuffs. During his Wednesday arraignment at Attleboro District Court, Hernandez was charged with murder in the death of Odin Lloyd. On Thursday, his bail appeal was denied.
Here's what we absolutely know about the investigation:
» The body of Odin Lloyd, 27, was found at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17. An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide, authorities said. Lloyd's family told The Associated Press that Lloyd had connections to Hernandez, although they would not elaborate. Lloyd was a semi-pro football player in the Boston area, having played for the Boston Bandits.
» Michael Fee, a lawyer at Ropes and Gray, released a statement regarding Hernandez and the investigation: "Out of respect for that process, neither we nor Aaron will have any comment about the substance of that investigation until it has come to a conclusion."
» The Patriots and the NFL both indicated that they do not anticipate publicly commenting on the matter at this time.
» SI.com reported that a vehicle rented in Hernandez's name appeared to be a key piece of evidence in the case. Authorities also have asked for help finding a silver mirror cover from a vehicle that might be connected to the case.
» Authorities were seen at Hernandez's residence on Tuesday, June 18. SI.com reported that authorities searched the home.
» A separate civil suit alleges that Hernandez shot an acquaintance in the face on Feb. 13 in South Florida. That suit was re-filed Wednesday night, June 19. More details can be read here.
» It's unclear who Hernandez was visiting or why he was at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 20. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Thursday, per a team source, that no coaches were at the stadium because they're on vacation. Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other team executives also were not at Gillette Stadium. The only players there were a few rookies.
» The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said last Thursday it is not reopening the investigation into what transpired on the day of the alleged South Florida shooting. The reason: PBSO said the man who was shot was uncooperative and never told them who was the shooter.
» Rapoport last Thursday obtained a May police report from when a New York Jets fan confronted Hernandez in Providence, R.I., and officers were called to disperse the gathering crowd. Hernandez was trying to walk away, the report said, but the man continued taunting him. While Hernandez was returning to his vehicle, an unknown man was seen dropping a gun under a car. You can read the incident report here.
» Around 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 22, Massachusetts State Police arrived at Hernandez's home and began searching inside and around the property. Nearly four hours later, law enforcement officials exited Hernandez's home carrying what appeared to be multiple evidence bags, which the officials loaded into an unmarked vehicle that then left.
» Massachusetts State Police set up a tent near Hernandez's North Attleboro home Monday morning, June 24, as they searched nearby waters for evidence connected to the Odin Lloyd homicide investigation, NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg reported. At least six officers were present, with some dressed in full scuba gear and carrying metal detectors.
» On Wednesday, June 26, three police cars, two of them unmarked, arrived at Hernandez's residence at 8:47 a.m. ET. As many as nine plainclothes police officers and two uniformed North Attleboro officers entered Hernandez's home, bringing Hernandez out about five minutes later.
The team said in a statement: "A young man was murdered last week and we extend our sympathies to the family and friends who mourn his loss. Words cannot express the disappointment we feel knowing that one of our players was arrested as a result of this investigation. We realize that law enforcement investigations into this matter are ongoing. We support their efforts and respect the process. At this time, we believe this transaction is simply the right thing to do."
» Standing handcuffed in Attleboro District Court on Wednesday, June 26, Hernandez listened as a member of the District Attorney's office presented a detailed case and listed the six charges being levied against the former Patriots player.
The first charge, announced at 2:44 p.m. ET, was murder in the death of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez also faces the following charges: one count of carrying a firearm without a license; two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm; and two counts of possession of a firearm without a valid ID card.
Hernandez pleaded not guilty to all charges, and was ordered to be held without bail.
The arraignment came roughly six hours after Hernandez was placed under arrest and taken from his home by the Massachusetts State Police and North Attleboro Police.
» Carlos Ortiz, 27, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder investigation of Lloyd, according to the New Britain, Conn., State's Attorney.
» Hernandez had a bail appeal hearing Thursday, June 27, at the Fall River Superior Court. Superior Court Justice Renee Dupuis denied the appeal, saying, "The Commonwealth have presented a case that (is) circumstantial, to be sure, but very, very strong." Hernandez remains in custody at the Bristol County House of Correction and Jail in North Dartmouth, Mass.
» Also on Thursday, two additional search warrants were issued for Hernandez's condo and car. A .45-caliber clip and ammunition were found
» During a hearing the morning of Friday, June 28, a judge in Bristol, Conn., ordered Ortiz be turned over to Massachusetts authorities, The Associated Press reported.
» The North Attleboro Police Department confirmed June 28 that it has located and recovered the silver/grey Chrysler 300 that authorities had been looking for in connection to the Lloyd murder investigation. Ernest "Bo Fish" Wallace, whom law enforcement officials say is wanted as an accessory after the fact in Lloyd's murder, previously had been seen operating the car. Massachusetts State Police confirmed Friday afternoon that Wallace had been captured in Miramar, Fla.