A.J. Green dominates the Week 1 opportunity report

If looking at Dallas' target distribution from Week 1 does anything but give you a headache, consider yourself lucky. It's simply inexcusable for Jason Witten and Cole Beasley to combine for 26 targets, with which they amassed a lovely 7.7 yards per reception, while Dez Bryant sees just five passes go his way. Bryant dominated the preseason, so the problem is clearly not with him. Dak Prescott certainly didn't look as flashy as he did in the preseason but the moment did not rattle him either. It's on the coaching staff to find ways to get their best player the ball, which quite frankly shouldn't be that hard. Yet, the Cowboys have never funneled the offense through Bryant despite his dominant play. He's never eclipsed 160 targets in a season, so we have little reason to expect his volume to change. Don't panic on Dez Bryant but be prepared to take these lumps.