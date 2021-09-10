49ers DC DeMeco Ryans a 'father figure' to players, future 'phenomenal' HC to rival coach

How will Ryans be different from his predecessor?

It was one of the most discussed questions of the 49ers' offseason, and for understandable reasons. Saleh oversaw a unit that was among the league's best when healthy, and his presence was magnified by television cameras that repeatedly broadcast his intensity and emotional displays on the sideline.

Ryans has been asked to the point of fatigue whether he will be as demonstrative as Saleh, and the response is always the same. He will be himself; those who know him contend that he will be a steady, even-keeled guy with no qualms about showing his emotions when the moment commands.

He is a young man with an old soul. His mother worked multiple jobs for a cleaning service at local plastic and steel plants, and his father made a living as a mechanic. There was nothing fancy or conspicuous about them. Ryans calls them "hard-working people kind of grinding through to make sure we had what we needed."

The description is appropriate for Ryans as well. The defense will be the same yet different under his direction. He has reduced some of the verbiage so the players can play even faster, and he's likely to utilize more pressure packages.

"He's taken ahold of this defense and put his own culture, his own taste, to it," Warner said. "When you turn on the tape in practices right now you see that we are a direct reflection of him, wanting to play a fast, physical, violent style of football. He knows exactly what he wants. I feel like as he has done throughout his career here, and I've been a player and kind of watched him go through it, he just becomes more and more confident. He's real black and white with what he wants. That's what I really appreciate about him: He eliminates all gray area, which allows us to just go out and play fast."

Ryans has an ego, like anyone talented in a given field, but he's not a prisoner to it. He knows the game is bigger than him and approaches each situation with a set of core beliefs but an open mind.

"He's got a natural quality about him that he's a good listener and he's a good decision-maker," Davis said. "He treats people with respect, therefore everybody respects him. I don't know how long he'll be a coordinator. DeMeco's so talented he will go to the next level and be a phenomenal head coach in this league because of the way he handles himself on a day-to-day basis."

Ryans is not thinking that far ahead. He is locked in on the moment, though guided by a principle that was cured during his brief coaching tenure at Bessemer.