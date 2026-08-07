2026 NFL Melbourne Game: Game Day Guide

The countdown to the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game is on.

Before you head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), take a moment to review everything you need to know for gameday. From downloading your tickets and planning your journey to understanding stadium entry procedures, the Clear Bag Policy and fan experiences throughout Yarra Park, this guide has all the key information to help you make the most of your NFL experience in Melbourne.

Event Information

2026 NFL Melbourne Game

Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Victoria

Kickoff: 10:35 a.m. AEST

The NFL Stadium Campus in Yarra Park opens from 7:00AM AEST on game day. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for security screening, ticket scanning and to enjoy all gameday activities before kickoff.

Tickets & NFL OnePass

NFL OnePass: Your Gameday Hub

NFL OnePass is the official NFL event app and the central hub for the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game.

Fans should download NFL OnePass before gameday to access mobile tickets, venue maps, transportation information, event schedules, important updates and exclusive gameday content. NFL OnePass is also where fans can also access and manage their tickets for entry to the game.

Helpful Links

NFL OnePass: https://www.nfl.com/apps/one-pass/

Mobile Ticketing Guide: https://www.nfl.com/apps/one-pass/mobile-ticketing-guide/

Accessing Your Tickets

All tickets for the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game are mobile only.

Tickets will be available within NFL OnePass and Ticketmaster accounts once purchase is complete. Ticket barcodes will become active on August 11, 2026, and can be accessed through both NFL OnePass and Ticketmaster.

Once barcodes are available, fans will be able to:

Add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet

Transfer tickets using Ticketmaster's authorised transfer functionality

Important Ticket Information

Every guest must have a valid mobile ticket for entry.

MCC membership cards are not valid for entry to this event.

Screenshots, saved images of barcodes and QR codes will not be accepted.

NFL OnePass is available on both Apple and Android devices.

The ticket experience is the same regardless of the authorised purchase channel used.

Tickets purchased through unauthorised sellers cannot be verified by the NFL and will be rejected at ticket scanning.

Ticket Support

Before Gameday

Fans with ticketing questions should visit:

https://help.ticketmaster.com.au/

Fans who purchased through another authorised provider should contact their point of purchase directly.

On Gameday

Ticket Resolution locations will be available at stadium entry points to assist with ticketing issues.

If fans are unable to access NFL OnePass, tickets can also be accessed by logging into:

https://am.ticketmaster.com/nflaustralia/

Getting to the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game

Travelling to and from the game by public transport

If you are heading to the 49ers vs Rams, public transport is your fastest play!

Trains and trams will run every 2 to 4 minutes to get you to the game on time.

The most you will pay for a full daily fare is AUD 5.70.

Gates open at 7am.

Arrive early and plan your journey at transport.vic.gov.au/nfl

(Please note there is a security perimeter fence around the MCG. You will need to show your ticket and undergo a security check there before entering the stadium grounds)

Heading to gameday

Walking from the city centre

Start at Fed Square, opposite Flinders Street and Town Hall stations.

Walk through Birrarung Marr and across William Barak Bridge to the W1 entrance (15-20 mins).

Travelling by train

Get off at Richmond Station: 5-min walk to E2 Entrance.

Get off at Jolimont Station: 2-min walk to N1 or N2 Entrances.

Travelling by tram

Route 70a (Flinders St): Get off at Stop 7B (MCG/Rod Laver Arena) or 7C (MCG/John Cain Arena) for the S1 or S2 entrances.

Route 48a (Collins St) or 75a (Flinders St): Get off at Stop 11 (Jolimont Station/MCG) for the N1 or N2 entrances.

Travelling by bus

Route 246 (via Punt Rd, East Melbourne): Short walk through Yarra Park to the E1 or E2 entrances.

Heading home or back to the city

Follow the paths directly to Richmond Station for trains home or to the city.

Walk via William Barak Bridge to the city centre (15 to 20-minute).

Heading to the NFL Kickoff Festival at Melbourne Park:

Exit via MCG Gates 1, 6 or 7 and take the pedestrian bridges straight over the railway lines to Melbourne Park (400 metres, 5-minute walk).

You must already have a ticket to attend this event.

Visitors to Victoria

Find out about using the Victorian public transport system including:

How to pay for a ticket with your debit or credit card

Buying a myki card

How to start your journey from Melbourne airport

Taxi & Rideshare Dropoff & Pick-Up

Type in Melbourne Cricket Ground or 2026 NFL Melbourne Game when requesting a ride.

There are two designated pick-up drop-off points - 1 on Lansdowne Street and 1 on Olympic Boulevard outside John Caine Arena.

Bike Parking

Riding your bike to the game? Use the bike parking setup in Birrarung Marr. There are also bicycle hoops throughout the city.

Lime E-Bikes: Green Lime electric bikes for hire can be found across the city using the Lime or Uber apps. Ride along the designated paths straight into Yarra Park to reach the MCG.

Entering the Stadium

Gameday will feel a little different from a regular MCG event, so here's what fans need to know before arriving.

Before You Arrive

The NFL Stadium Campus will open from 7:00am on Gameday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, have their mobile ticket ready and review the Clear Bag Policy and Prohibited Items List before travelling to the venue.

Tickets are mobile only, so fans should ensure their ticket is ready to scan before reaching a Stadium Campus entry point.

Getting Into the NFL Stadium Campus

On Gameday, fans will first enter the NFL Stadium Campus in Yarra Park before making their way into the MCG.

The Stadium Campus is the area surrounding the stadium where fans will complete security screening, have their ticket validated and access NFL Gameday experiences before entering the venue.

There will be eight Stadium Campus entry points around Yarra Park, and fans can use whichever entry point is most convenient.

Once through security and ticket validation, fans can explore the NFL Game Day Experience before heading into the MCG.

Finding Your MCG Gate

After entering the Stadium Campus, follow the colour and gate number shown on the ticket to find the recommended MCG entrance.

The gate and colour are there to help guide fans to their seating section and do not determine which Stadium Campus entry point must be used on arrival.

Enjoying Gameday in Yarra Park

The NFL Game Day Experience will take place throughout Yarra Park and feature food and beverage outlets, merchandise, entertainment, sponsor activations and fan activities.

Fan services and wayfinding staff will be available across the Stadium Campus to assist guests throughout the day.

Re-Entry Information

Fans can move between the MCG and the wider NFL Stadium Campus once inside.

However, guests who leave the Stadium Campus entirely will not be permitted to re-enter, so be sure to have everything needed before entering.

After the Game

Following the final whistle, fans should follow venue signage and staff directions when exiting the MCG and NFL Stadium Campus.

Additional exit routes will be available to help manage crowds. Fans are encouraged to check NFL OnePass for the latest public transport, rideshare and travel information before leaving the venue.

Official NFL Kickoff Festival Post-Game Party

The action doesn't stop when the game ends.

Fans can continue the celebrations at the Official NFL Kickoff Festival Post-Game Party at Melbourne Park, approximately a 10 to 15-minute walk from the MCG.

Festival passes start from $59, with children aged 13 and under admitted free when redeemed with an accompanying adult ticket.

Purchase tickets:

https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/nfl-kickoff-festival-melbourne-12-09-2026/event/250064F1AA5B59A3

Frequently Asked Questions

Can fans bring a camera?

Yes. Small personal cameras and binoculars are permitted.

Professional photography equipment, video cameras, recording equipment, tripods and lenses exceeding six inches are restricted to credentialed media.

Do children require a ticket?

Children under two years of age may attend free of charge when seated on the lap of a ticketed adult.

All guests aged two years and older require a valid ticket.

Can fans bring a stroller or pram?

Yes. Strollers and prams are permitted, subject to security screening.

Are baby changing facilities available?

Yes. Baby changing facilities are available throughout the MCG.

Are pets permitted?

Only accredited service animals are permitted. Pets and emotional support animals are not allowed.

Is there accessible seating and support available?

Yes. Accessible seating, accessible restrooms, mobility device access and other accessibility services are available throughout the venue.

Guests requiring medically necessary items may bring them into the venue, subject to security screening. More information available closer to game day.