2026 NFL Melbourne Game: Clear Bag Policy & Prohibited items list

NFL Clear Bag Policy

A clear bag policy will be in place at the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game to help provide a safe and secure environment for all fans.

The NFL strongly encourages fans not to bring a bag to the game. If a bag is required, only the following bags will be permitted:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or 30.5 x 15.25 x 30.5 cm. This includes clear backpacks, clear fanny packs and clear cinch bags that fit within the permissible dimensions. Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags will be available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com.

No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).

Logo can only be on one side of the bag.

Small bags, non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items following appropriate security inspection at a designated entry point.

The NFL reserves the right to refuse entry of any item deemed dangerous, hazardous or inappropriate.

Official NFL clear bags that meet the Clear Bag Policy requirements are available to purchase from the NFL Shop Australia.

NFL Prohibited Items

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Coolers (unless medically necessary)

Briefcases

Non‑clear backpacks

Non‑clear fanny packs

Diaper bags (unless medically necessary)

Non‑clear cinch bags

Non‑approved seat cushions (unless medically necessary)

Includes large traditional seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera or binocular bags

Computers, iPads, or tablets

Any non‑clear bag larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

*Non-approved seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers. Fans should ask for Stadium Security to have their seat cushion examined.

Prohibited Items include:

The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive. The NFL reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or inappropriate, at NFL's sole discretion.

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals)

Battery operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)

Cameras and Binoculars – Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras or binoculars with lenses more than six inches (6") long will be permitted. Camcorders (including GoPro) will be prohibited, except for credentialed media. Binocular cases and camera bags must comply with the NFL bag policy.

Cans, Metal/Glass/Plastic Containers, Bottles, or Flasks (empty or sealed bottles included).

Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)

Coolers, Ice Chests, or Pointed-Tip Umbrellas

Drones, Remote Controlled Unmanned aerial vehicles or other similar motorized devices

Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans, or Permanent Markers

Flashlights, Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks

Footballs, inflated balls, missile-like objects of any kind

Illegal Drugs or Substances

Laptops, Tablets, Personal Computers, or Two-Way Radios

Masks, Chains, or Studded Belts/Bracelets

Noise Making Devices (i.e. Air Horns, whistles, bells, vuvuzelas, etc.)

Outside Food, Beverage of any kind

Selfie Sticks, Tripods, Monopods

Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11" x 17" or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to the event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures of any kind

Skateboards, Segways, Scooters, Rollerblades, Bicycles, Hover boards, and Helmets

Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads, or Flyers without prior consent

Weapons, Firearms, Pepper Spray, Pocket knives or Mace

Smoking or vaping is prohibited within the venue.

No patrons will be allowed to enter the venue without wearing shoes or a shirt.

NFL Fan Code of Conduct

The NFL is committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all fans. To help ensure a positive Game Day experience, fans are required to refrain from the following:

Behaviour that is unruly, disruptive, dangerous to any other person or illegal in nature

Intoxication or other signs of drug or alcohol impairment that result in irresponsible behaviour

Offensive language or obscene gestures, including the use of such language or gestures concerning a person's race, ethnicity, colour, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national original; or to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault

The use of drugs (including marijuana), other illegal substances and/or smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco)

Failing to follow the instructions of Game Day Experience personnel at any fan site.

Verbal or physical harassment of any other fan or person

Conduct that results in damage to the venue or other personal property

Violations of any venue policies, local ordinances, state, federal or other applicable laws or regulations

FAQs

How many bags can I bring into the stadium?

One large clear bag (either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or a 12" x 6" x 12" clear bag, plus a non-clear bag that is 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller).

Can I bring a blanket?

Fans can bring blankets by tossing them over a shoulder or arm and proceeding through screening.

Do I need to fit everything I am bringing into an approved bag?

No. The NFL Clear Bag Policy limits the type and number of bags that can be brought into the stadium, not the personal items you can carry. Fans may carry permitted items such as blankets, cameras and binoculars outside of a bag, provided camera and binocular cases comply with the bag policy.

Can I bring a diaper bag?

Diaper bags are not permitted unless medically necessary. Families may carry baby items and diapers inside an approved clear bag, with each member of the group permitted to bring one approved clear bag and one small clutch bag into the stadium.

What if I need to bring medication or medical equipment?

Exceptions to the Clear Bag Policy will be made for medically necessary items and equipment following inspection by security staff at stadium entrances.