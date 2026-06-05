2025 Rulebook Part 2

Penalty Summary

Distance Penalties

Loss of Five Yards

Delay of game

4-6

Encroachment

7-4-3

False start

7-4-2

Holding (defense)

12-1-6

Illegal contact

8-4-3

Illegal formation (free kick)

6-1-3, 6-1-6

Illegal formation (scrimmage down)

7-5-1

Illegal formation (scrimmage kick)

9-1-3

Illegal forward handing

8-7-4

Illegal kick

6-1-1, 6-1-6

Illegal motion

7-4-8

Illegal shift

7-4-7

Illegal snap

7-6-3, 7-6-4

Illegal substitution

4-7-2, 5-2-8, 5-3-2

Illegal touching of a forward pass

8-1-8

Illegally touching of a free kick

6-2-5

Illegal use of hands by defense

12-1-7

Ineligible player downfield on kick

9-1-2

Ineligible player downfield on pass

8-3-1

Invalid fair catch signal

10-2-2

Kicking team player voluntarily out of bounds

9-1-5

Neutral zone infraction

7-4-4

Offside

7-4-5

Punt, drop kick, or place kick from beyond the line

9-1-1

Running into kicker

12-2-12

Second excess team timeout after two-minute warning

4-5-4

Team timeout called when not allowed

4-5-1

Too many players on the field

5-1-1

Voluntarily going out of bounds on free kick

6-2-6

Loss of Ten Yards

Assisting the runner

12-1-4

Holding (offense)

12-1-3(c)

Illegal batting

12-5-1

Illegal blocking or use of hands (free kick)

6-2-1, 6-2-2

Illegal kicking

12-5-2

Illegal use of hands (offense)

12-1-3(a)

Illegal block in the back

12-1-3(b)

Offensive pass interference

8-5-2, 8-5-4

Loss of Fifteen Yards

Attempting to call excess/illegal timeout to freeze kicker

12-3-1(v)

Blindside block

12-2-7

Blocking a kicking team player out of bounds

12-2-8(c)

Chop block

12-2-5

Clipping

12-2-1

Concealing ball or using equipment to simulate ball

12-3-1(j)

Crackback block

12-2-6

Delaying the start of a half

4-2-1(a)

Disconcerting acts or signals

12-3-1(i)

Forcibly contacting a player out of bounds

12-2-8(b)

Goaltending

12-3-1(s)

Horse-collar tackle

12-2-16

Illegal block after fair catch signal

10-2-2

Illegal block below the waist

12-2-4

Hip-drop tackle

12-2-18

Illegal contact after a fair catch

10-2-3

Illegal cut block

8-4-5, 12-2-3

Illegal double team block

6-2-1, Item 2(c), 6-2-2, Item 2(d)

Illegal wedge on free kick

6-2-1, Item 2(d), 6-2-2, Item 2(d)

Illegally entering field

4-1-2

Impermissible Use of the Helmet

12-2-10

Interference with a fair catch

10-1-1

Interference with the opportunity to make a catch

10-1-1

Kicker or holder simulating being roughed

12-3-1(t)

Kicking player not attempting to return inbounds

12-3-1(u)

Leaping

12-3-1(o), (r)

Leg whip

12-2-8(a)

Leverage

12-3-1(p)

Non-player unnecessary contact or abusive language

13-8

Peel back block

12-2-2

Picking up a teammate to block a kick

12-3-1(q)

Player going in motion in front of bench area

12-3-1(l)

Prohibited contact to a defenseless player

12-2-9

Prolonged or excessive celebration

12-3-1(f)

Pulling opponent off a pile of players

12-2-8(h)

Pushing teammate on scrimmage kick

9-1-3

Removal of helmet in the field of play

12-3-1(h)

Repeated illegal substitutions when time is in

12-3-1(m)

Roughing the holder

12-2-13

Roughing the kicker

12-2-12

Roughing the passer

12-2-11

Striking, kicking, tripping or kneeing an opponent

12-2-14

Successive delay of game penalties when time in

12-3-1(n)

Throwing a punch, forearm, or kicking at opponent

12-3-1(a)

Twisting, turning or pulling of opponent's facemask

12-2-15

Unnecessary contact against a runner

12-2-8(d), (f)

Unnecessary contact against player on the ground

12-2-8(e)

Unnecessary contact to a kicker out of the play

12-2-8(i)

Unnecessary contact to a player out of the play

12-2-8(g)

Unnecessary physical contact with game official

12-3-1(e)

Unnecessary roughness

12-2-8

Unsportsmanlike conduct by non-player

13-1

Use of the helmet as a weapon

12-2-17

Using abusive, threatening or insulting language

12-3-1(b)

Using an object as a prop

12-3-1(g)

Using baiting or taunting acts or words

12-3-1(c)

Using substitutes or returning players to deceive

12-3-1(k)

Violent, offensive, or sexually suggestive gesture

12-3-1(d)

Loss of Down Without Yardage

Illegal touching of forward pass by an eligible receiver who had gone out of bounds and reestablished

8-1-8(b)

Loss of Down with Yardage

Illegal batting behind the line of scrimmage

12-5-1

Illegal forward handing beyond the line of scrimmage or to an ineligible receiver behind the line of scrimmage

8-7-4

Illegal forward pass

8-1-2

Backward Pass Out of Bounds that Conserves Time

8-7-2

Intentional grounding

8-2-1

Illegal kicking behind the line of scrimmage

12-5-2

Punt, drop kick, or place kick from beyond scrimmage

9-1-1

Ball Placed on 1-Yard Line

Defensive pass interference in its end zone and previous spot is outside its 2-yard line

8-5

Time Penalty

Actions to conserve time

4-7-1

Fouling by defense, illegal touching or fair catch interfering by offense or fouling by both teams at end of half during play in which time expires (extend quarter)

4-8-2

Replay Penalties

Defensive foul on unsuccessful Try

11-3-3

Double foul without change of possession

14-5-1

Scoring Penalties

Try

Foul by Team B that would result in a safety during Try

11-3-3

Score Awarded

Palpably unfair act

12-3-4, 13-1-7

Repeated fouling by defense to prevent score

12-3-2

Safety

Enforcement for offensive foul behind goal line

11-5-1, 14-2-2

Intentional grounding in own end zone

8-2-1

Score Not Allowed

Offending team scores after foul during down in which time expires for half (with no extension of time)

4-8-2(b)

Unsuccessful Try

Team A committing foul during a Try which would ordinarily result:

in loss of down or in a touchback

11-3-3

in loss of ball in field of play (not during a kick)

11-3-3

Team B recovering ball

11-3-3

New Series Penalties

Team B foul during scrimmage down

14-1-2,

Item 5

Combination Penalties

Loss of Ball and Fifteen Yards

Fair catch interference

10-1-1

Prohibited contact against a kick returner

12-2-9(a)(6)

Time Restored and Fifteen Yards

Intentional fouls to manipulate game clock

12-3-3

Miscellaneous Situations

Fair Catch Awarded

Interference with opportunity to make fair catch

10-1-1, 10-2-2

First down at Spot of Foul

Defensive pass interference

8-5-2, 4

Safety

Ball in possession of team behind or out of bound behind own goal line and impetus from player of that team

11-5-1

Touchback

Illegal touching of scrimmage kick inside five-yard line

9-2-3

Kickoff Out of Bounds Between Goal Lines

Receiver's ball at inbounds spot

6-2-4

Receiver's ball 25 yards from spot of kick

6-2-4

Kickoff Not Reaching the Landing Zone

Receiver's ball at inbounds spot

6-2-4

Receiver's ball 25 yards from spot of kick

6-2-4

Receiver's ball at the spot where ball lands or touched

6-2-4

Ball Remains Dead

Actions that delay game

4-6-4, 4-6-5

Snapping before Officials assume normal position

4-6-5(b)

Ball Dead Immediately

Committing acts that conserve time

4-7-1

Kickers recovering free kick

6-1-4(d)(1)

Kickers advancing after recovery of a scrimmage kick unless behind line

9-3-1, 9-3-2

Any kick touching receiver's goal post or cross bar unless scoring field goal

6-1-5(c), 9-4-2,

11-6-2(d)

Official sounding whistle

7-2-1(o), 7-2-2

Catch after fair catch signal

10-2-3

Penalty Enforced from Goal Line

Spot of enforcement behind other team's goal line

14-2-2

Runner crosses opponent's goal line and spot of enforcing foul by teammate during run is behind defense goal line

14-2-2

Penalty Enforced on Next Free Kick

Personal foul, unsportsmanlike conduct foul, or palpably unfair act committed during opponent scoring play

14-2-3

Loss of Fifteen Yards from the Kicking Team's Restraining Line

Onside Kick Untouched Beyond Onside Kick Setup Zone

6-1-6

Table of Foul Codes

PENALTY

FOUL CODE

Chop Block

CHB

Clipping

CLP

Defensive Delay of Game

DOD

Defensive Holding

DH

Defensive Offside

DOF

Defensive Pass Interference

DPI

Defensive Too Many Men on Field

DTM

Delay of Game

DOG

Delay of Kickoff

DOK

Disqualification

DSQ

Encroachment

ENC

Facemask

FMM

Fair Catch Interference

FCI

False Start

FST

Hip-Drop Tackle

HDT

Horse Collar

HC

Illegal Bat

BAT

Illegal Blindside Block

BLI

Illegal Block Above the Waist

IBW

Illegal Contact

ICT

Illegal Crackback

ICB

Illegal Cut

ICU

Illegal Double Team Block

IDT

Illegal Formation

ILF

Illegal Forward Handoff

IFH

Illegal Forward Pass

IFP

Illegal Kick/Kicking Loose Ball

KIK

Illegal Motion

ILM

Illegal Peel Back

IPB

Illegal Punt

IPU

Illegal Shift

ISH

Illegal Substitution

ILS

Illegal Touch—Kick

ITK

Illegal Touch—Pass

ITP

Illegal Use of Hands

ILH

Illegal Wedge

WED

Impermissible Use of Helmet

UOH

Ineligible Downfield Kick

IDK

Ineligible Downfield Pass

IDP

Intentional Grounding

ING

Invalid Fair Catch Signal

IFC

Kick Catch Interference

KCI

Kickoff Out of Bounds

KOB

Landing Zone

LZ

Leaping

LEA

Leverage

LEV

Low Block

LBL

Neutral Zone Infraction

NZI

Offensive Holding

OH

Offensive Offside

OOF

Offensive Pass Interference

OPI

Offensive Too Many Men on Field

OTM

Offside on Free Kick

OFK

Player Out of Bounds on Kick

POK

Roughing the Kicker

RRK

Roughing the Passer

RPS

Running into the Kicker

RNK

Taunting

TAU

Tripping

TRP

Unnecessary Roughness

UNR

Unsportsmanlike Conduct

UNS

Team Abbreviation Codes

TEAM

CODE

Arizona Cardinals

ARZ

Atlanta Falcons

ATL

Baltimore Ravens

BLT

Buffalo Bills

BUF

Carolina Panthers

CAR

Chicago Bears

CHI

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN

Cleveland Browns

CLV

Dallas Cowboys

DAL

Denver Broncos

DEN

Detroit Lions

DET

Green Bay Packers

GB

Houston Texans

HST

Indianapolis Colts

IND

Jacksonville Jaguars

JAX

Kansas City Chiefs

KC

Las Vegas Raiders

LV

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC

Los Angeles Rams

LAR

Miami Dolphins

MIA

Minnesota Vikings

MIN

New England Patriots

NE

New Orleans Saints

NO

New York Giants

NYG

New York Jets

NYJ

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT

San Francisco 49ers

SF

Seattle Seahawks

SEA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

Tennessee Titans

TEN

Washington Commanders