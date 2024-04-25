2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from ahead of Thursday's Round 1

Trade talk is abuzz as the start of the 2024 NFL Draft is just hours away.

From the New England Patriots at No. 3 throughout the remainder of the opening round, conversations, rumors and reports are abundant.

One club that's a contender to select a quarterback and potentially make a move is the Denver Broncos, who sit at No. 12 overall. However, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reiterated Thursday on Good Morning Football that he believes the Broncos could trade down.