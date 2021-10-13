2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Am I a points chaser? I am. Do I care? I don’t. Not with this matchup. The Seahawks have allowed a top seven fantasy wide receiver in three straight games. You love this matchup. And JuJu Smith-Schuster (out for the year with a shoulder injury) and his 6.8 targets per game are now up for grabs as well. I have no problem with this. It’s not always going to be this way for the Steelers, but you might as well cash in. It’s like being in Seattle when it’s sunny (although Seattle gets less rainfall than NYC), you need to take advantage of your opportunities.
We need to monitor the injury situation here for the Giants, as it seems like everyone is afflicted. Not just for Toney, but for Daniel Jones, too. But we did notice that Mike Glennon really likes to go after Toney so that’s a plus. Toney’s targets, yards and fantasy points have increased in three straight. He’s the WR7 since Week 4. Dude is pretty good.
Let’s talk about a former Giant. Now, it’s disappointing to see the Browns put up nearly half a hundred points, and OBJ not really be involved. But he’s had at least 140+ air yards in two of his three games this season. Cleveland has the fourth-most total yards this year, and Arizona has allowed a receiving touchdown to a wide receiver in every game this year. I’m not saying he’s going to be a WR1 this week, but I’m cool with him.
Um, did you see his touchdown on Monday night? And I’ll have you know I had Pittman listed here before the game. Monday night preserved it. Or entrenched it. You get me. Maybe the word is validated. But here’s my thing, he’s had a 29 percent target share since Week 2 -- that’s ninth in the NFL. He’s the WR17 since that time, too. Solid WR2 with a great matchup. Honestly, that Moss-like catch happened so late at night, you might be able to steal him in a trade if you’re looking for something.
Cooks did not have a great game last week. I need you to keep it in perspective, though. He is a starter for most teams with three receivers and whatnot, so don’t overreact to one week. Not with a guy who is second in the NFL with a 34 percent target share. The Colts have allowed 10 receiving touchdowns to wideouts this year, which is the most in the NFL. So chill, brah.
I blessed Sutton by making him a “sit” last week, and that worked out for those of you who like to fade my advice. Look, you’re not hurting my feelings. What is important to note here is that you can’t really judge the Raiders by fantasy points against. The Bears basically just ran the ball at will on them. But I like Sutton because his targets and receiving yards have increased in two straight games. He’s also second in the NFL with 128 air yards per game. So there you are.
You know, I thought about sitting Jones this week because Dan Arnold was getting a lot of love. Even Tavon Austin was getting into the mix. But again, with players who are most likely your WR3 or flex option, it’s important to not overreact. We drafted them late for a reason. Obviously, if you have Mike Williams and Marvin (like I do in a number of leagues) you can make some adjustments. The targets will correct themselves this week and we’re going to be just fine.
Sit 'Em
I faded Beasley during the offseason because I felt like it was just a matter of time before Emmanuel Sanders passed him up in this offense. But now it looks like Dawson Knox is getting a lot of opportunities, as well. And at some point, I expect to hear from Gabriel Davis as well. He’s kind of like Dolph Ziggler in a way. He’s good. Really good. But he’s out of the main event scene right now. Besides Dolph is really good at comedy. I’m serious, he’s legit hilarious. As good as Dolph is as a worker, he might be better as a comic. Sorry, I know this was supposed to be about sitting Cole, but I don’t think I had anything else to add there.
We loved Robby as low-end WR2/WR3 type coming into drafts this year because of this offense and history with Sam Darnold. But it’s been D.J. Moore to the moon this season. And if Christian McCaffrey is back this week, then it moves him down the pecking order as well.
The matchup seems good enough. And I might end up regretting this one. It seems like I bless a receiver each week by making him a sit. My guess it’s Waddle this week. I’d start Waddle over guys like Tim Patrick, Laviska Shenault and Tyler Boyd. Even Rondale Moore. Consider those guys sits as well, but again, for my hard-working edit desk who are subjected to my stupid movie and wrestling references and weird analogies, they deserve a break. Also, we have a rankings page that Michael F. Florio does for us.