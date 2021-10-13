2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Robinson had his first 100-yard game of the season, and fifth of his career last week. And if Trevor Lawrence would stop taking his touchdowns, he could really be on to something. Just kidding, dude has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games. Love the matchup this week against the Dolphins who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Henderson has been great when he’s been available. I mean, I didn’t want it to seem as harsh as that was when I wrote that. Because he’s only missed one game. But he’s scored at least 15 points in all four of his games this season. Great matchup this week against the Giants who have allowed a lot of points to running backs this year. Including big games to both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard last week. Both of them.
We’ve been trying to make Javonte a thing this whole season and it appears like the time is now for him to take over. The matchup should be good against the Raiders. I mean, the Bears ran the ball really well against Las Vegas last week. I mean, they also liked rolling out like eight linemen at times. But still, there was a commitment to the run. And I expect the Broncos to look at that tape and try to do the same thing here.
The FPA (fantasy points against -- which would have been easier to just type out in the first place instead of going through all of this trouble) says that you should sit Jacobs because the Broncos have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. But Jacobs was really good against the Broncos last season. And those plays that he made exist in my mind, so I’m going to need to go ahead and play him this week. Seriously.
I almost feel silly that I have to mention Gibby here in this space. He’s one of the top running backs. You likely scooped him up early in your drafts. But then there are people on social media apps moaning that he’s too touchdown dependent. And I have to admit I’m guilty of being dependent on running backs who have scored double digits in all but one game this season. Also KC’s defense hasn’t been great this year. BTW, I’m not going to make the desk code on this up, but the FT defense has been just as bad recently. Darrel Williams is a nice sleeper this week if you’re in need. And if you’re confusing Darrel with Damien Williams -- which I’ve seen some TV shows run the wrong B-roll -- both Williamses, whether their current or former Chiefs running backs, are good plays.
I’m not really encouraged by the fact that he had just five rushes. But ten targets is significant. And targets carry more weight than rushes, so it might average out. The matchup is good enough against the Jaguars this week so I’m using Gaskin as a flex option this week. I mean it still feels like point chasing, but we’re running out of some options so I’m going to allow it.
Sit 'Em
There is a chance Carson plays against the Steelers this week. So this is one to definitely monitor. I’m a big Carson fan, but I’m going to stay away from him this week if I can. The Steelers have actually allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Even if Carson is a go, I would expect some Alex Collins mixed in.
Edmonds had been doing pretty well as that running back who put up a ton of fantasy points without getting into the end zone. Well, other than to congratulate his teammates who had actually scored. Last week wasn’t great. And in fairness he’s battled an injury. But the Browns have allowed the fifth-fewest points to running backs this year. And that’s after allowing a huge game to Austin Ekeler.
Harris also battled an injury last week, though he did return to the game. There has been a lot of Rhamondre Stevenson, though he wasn’t very effective. The Cowboys are one of the toughest teams against the run. And if the game script tilts one way, we could possibly see more Brandon Bolden or maybe a surprise appearance by J.J. Taylor. I’m not letting Taylor go, either. You all wanted me to dump Giovani Bernard and look at how chagrined you are right now. Just kidding, random dudes on Twitter rarely admit when they are wrong. Although it did happen this week and it was pretty cool.
Ingram had 16 attempts against the Patriots on Sunday. He gained just 41 yards with a long of eight yards. And I know the Colts FPA is pretty decent right now because the Ravens didn’t try to run the ball a whole lot but I do see the Texans running the ball a lot more. And since Ingram falls behind David Johnson on passing downs, I’m going to avoid Ingram.