2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Dawson has been amazing, even if his current pace doesn’t seem sustainable. I mean, it’s not like there are a ton of tight ends who can turn four targets into 117 yards and a touchdown. But I’m riding the wave until it crashes. Can it be this week against the Titans? Maybe. The Titans have allowed the third-fewest points per game to the position this season. I’m however not walking away while the table is hot. And if you do, don’t look back. There’s nothing worse than leaving your spot on the blackjack table and then having that person win tons of money. Don’t do that to yourself. If you bench Knox, don’t even watch the game. Well, watch Chris Rose do the highlights after right here on NFL Network (cheap pop). But don’t watch the game.
Hockenson has had a rough go of it in recent weeks. Which I guess could be the story for any member of the Detroit Lions. I mean, how do you keep going after losing games like that time and time again. Hockenson has run less routes recently because of injuries on the offensive line, but look for him to get back into the mix against the Bengals this week.
Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
It’s always a roller coaster ride for Gesicki. It always seems like I’m sweating out his production. I mean, couldn’t you just throw a few early targets his way? The best news is that he’s scored at least eight points in three consecutive games, and double-digit points in two of his last three.
Tight ends are volatile. And it’s hard to trust a lot of them. Higbee has been streaky, scoring a touchdown in two of his last three games. But I have a motto. If you’re going to take a risk on a tight end, at least make it on a prolific offense.
Noah scored just five points in a loss to the Steelers just the week before. But he was on the field for 97% of the snaps which is amazing. It’s only a matter of time before the production shows up, too. The Raiders have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last two weeks.
Game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Arnold finished with double-digit points for the first time in his career with the Jaguars. Hey look, he just got traded there, so don’t be all weird about it. He could have had a bigger day but he did lose a fumble. But he did have team-high categories in targets (eight) and receptions (six).
Sit 'Em
Let’s not get crazy about Njoku, who had a huge touchdown against the Chargers. Now, big part of that was because Nasir Adderley went for the "Peanut Punch" and didn’t bother to try to tackle him. And that’s not to mean Njoku isn’t capable of big plays. But I’d rather roll the dice with a guy who has more sustainability.
There is an opportunity with the Washington Football Team with Ian Thomas out this week. This is a good matchup because Dawson Knox had great success against the Chiefs last week. But that’s too much of a risk for even me to take. Though I’m sure I’m going to do it at some point.
Big Bob was huge last season and he’s still riding that reputation. Tonyan was solid against the Lions in Week 2 going for 14.2 points. Since that time, he’s scored less than three points in every game this season. I’m sure I’m manifesting a 20-point game by just mentioning this here, but needed to bring it up.
This guy. I picked him up two weeks ago and got nothing. Drop him, and he scores a touchdown. We didn’t see much D.J. Moore last week, so I feel like last week could be an aberration. I’m going to pass on Tremble until I see some more consistency out of him.