2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Intro

Are the Chargers going to the Super Bowl?

I know, it feels weird to write that. And I know how that statement (actually, it's a question) makes a lot of you feel. I'm as guilty about this as anybody. Every time the Chargers have the slightest bit of success, you can't help but look at it skeptically. Like when my first-grader comes home and does her homework without being asked. I'm proud. And thrilled. But you can't help but be a little skeptical. Like what is really going on? You get that, right?

Normally, I'd feel this way about the Chargers. They get a few wins under their belt. You start to believe in them and then boom, they are using Sharpie markers to decorate the kitchen walls.

But it's just feeling different for the Chargers. It's definitely not the same. I mean, that Week 2 home loss to the Cowboys was fully, same-old Chargers. An inexplicable loss that should not have ever happened. The win over the Chiefs was fine, but wasn't that great. The Chargers have won in Kansas City in years past and it didn't really mean anything. But then you had the win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Even with a 21-0 lead, you expected Derek Carr to bring the Raiders back, but it never got that close. Last week against the Browns, falling behind by a pair of scores, it felt like the Chargers were going to blow it again. Thankfully I didn't tweet that thought (I was totally going to), because the team came roaring back and won.

Hell, Austin Ekeler was trying not to score and he couldn't even get that right as the Browns defense pulled him into the end zone. That was one of those plays that, in years past, would have resulted in an epic Browns comeback and victory with Baker Mayfield throwing a desperation heave on the last play of the game. Not this year. Not this version of the Chargers.

It starts with the quarterback play. Justin Herbert had 398 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the win. Justin has 11 touchdown passes and no picks in the Chargers' three-game winning streak. It was already his 11th career game with at least 300 passing yards. The most such games by any quarterback in his first two seasons in the Super Bowl era, breaking a tie with Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes﻿. I know the Chargers have had great quarterback play in the past. The team went from future Hall of Famers Drew Brees to Eli Manning to Philip Rivers. This just feels different. Justin Herbert just feels different.

And you didn't want to draft him on your fantasy team this year, either.

Another thing that really stands out is head coach Brandon Staley, who is seven-for-eight on fourth downs this season -- including twice on Sunday. You will forgive Chargers fans if they are unfamiliar with this feeling. It's like the first time you introduce somebody to sriracha for the first time. Because the Chargers haven't been spicy in, well, like forever.

Marty Schottenheimer was removed years ago for his conservative play-calling, derisively referred to as "Marty Ball" (ironic that had he actually deployed Marty Ball during the 2004 AFC playoffs, they probably knock off the Patriots and win the Super Bowl). And that's no disrespect to Marty, who I loved. Norv Turner was, well, interesting. Then it was Anthony Lynn. Who one time punted in field goal range (or at least former Late Night writer Eric Stangle makes me feel that way).

Oh wait, Mike McCoy was a Chargers coach at one point. Which was completely forgettable. Like when Matthew McConaughey was in EDtv. Just kidding, that was kind of low-key a great movie, and feels like it was ahead of its time. We wouldn't say that about McCoy, however.

The Chargers are now this ballsy team that takes risks and play football in a pretty fun way. And this might be an additionally unpopular opinion, but the Chargers' style of play is kind of more enjoyable than what the Rams are doing right now. Seriously. The Chargers feel like AEW, where it's super-fun and every game feels like an event. And it's kind of looking better than the established brand they are competing with.

Maybe it's not weird to think of the Chargers as the AFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl.